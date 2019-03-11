World
Birch Moss Chapel / Kengo Kuma and Associates

Birch Moss Chapel / Kengo Kuma and Associates, Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Our idea was to obliterate the small chapel into Karuizawa’s white birches.

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates

 We randomly put up structural bodies made with steel covered by trunks of birch, as though they were the trees in the forest. They support the glazed roof of the chapel, and benches are made of glass and acrylic. We covered the floor with moss inside and outside of the chapel, successfully making the chapel disappear into the birches.

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates

 On the approach toward the chapel, a heart-shaped artwork by French artist Jean –Michel Othoniel was placed.

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma and Associates

