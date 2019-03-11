World
  House Portico / OFIS arhitekti

House Portico / OFIS arhitekti

  • 03:00 - 11 March, 2019
House Portico / OFIS arhitekti
House Portico / OFIS arhitekti, © Tomaz Gregoric
  • Architects

    OFIS arhitekti

  • Location

    Liubliana, Slovenia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Rok Oman, Spela Videcnik, Andrej Gregoric, Rok Gerbec, Janez Martincic

  • Project Team

    Katharina Felix, Sérgio Silva Santos, Sabrina Cep, Tanja Veselic, Lise Chemin, Galina Baleva, Jagoda Grzelak, Karolina Wocial, Kyle Zook, Marta Vela, Popa Vlad Andrei, Rita Dolmány, István Jenei

  • Area

    228.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Tomaz Gregoric

  • Structural engineering

    IB-TECHNO

  • Mechanical engineering

    ISP d.o.o.

  • Electrical engineering

    Enering d.o.o.
    More Specs Less Specs
© Tomaz Gregoric
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Rozna Dolina district, within the city center of Ljubljana. The area was largely undeveloped until after the 1895 Ljubljana earthquake when developers started looking for cheap land near industry to build housing for workers. The low-lying meadows in what is now Rozna Dolina were purchased in the 1890s by the Slovene Workers Building Association. Today, it is a popular area next to the green part of the city, Tivoli Park, ZOO and Roznik hill, a popular citizen’s destination.

© Tomaz Gregoric
3D Diagram
3D Diagram
© Tomaz Gregoric
It is also supposed to be “Beverly Hills” of Ljubljana, with single residential houses with gardens. Unfortunately, many owners converted the plots with over scaled multi-dwellings of undefined architectural language. It is also the case of the neighbouring houses bordering this property.

© Tomaz Gregoric
The used typology and character of pre-war villas of this neighborhood had raised ground floor to be protected from floods, allowing daylight and natural ventilation of the underground spaces. At the house entrance, the staircases created a Portico; a structure consisting of a roof supported by columns at regular intervals, typically attached as a porch to a building. The last floor of the house usually had a smaller footprint from floors below due to creating terraces and allowing good sun exposure to the garden and houses around.

© Tomaz Gregoric
The initial concept follows the same typology and rules. The raised ground floor contains the main living spaces. The entrance is a Portico, wide stairs covered and enclosed. The house opens towards the south side with terraces covered with trees, creating gardens in front of each room level and gradually achieves a smaller footprint on the roof level.

© Tomaz Gregoric
Section AA
Section AA
© Tomaz Gregoric
Since the program brief used 40% of the plot site, the concept proposed elevated terrace platforms towards the south and additional internal glazed atrium in the heart of the building. It functions as a source of natural light and ventilation between the dining and living area, external summer breakfast place and finishes on an underground level as an intimate internal courtyard between the lower entrance from the parking and the guest room.

© Tomaz Gregoric
Floorplan concept clearly divides family program: semi-underground level as leisure opening towards half-lower backyard garden, ground floor as living-dining with terrace, first level as children and top level as parent’s area.

© Tomaz Gregoric
Cite: "House Portico / OFIS arhitekti" 11 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912674/house-portico-ofis-arhitekti/> ISSN 0719-8884

