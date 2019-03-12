Spring / QingMo Architectural Design

+ 27

Architects QingMo Architectural Design

Location Yongxiu, China

Category Houses

Lead Architects Gang Yu, Peipei Bao

Design Team Xiaobin Xu, Yi Zhao, Lu Lu, Chen Shu, Jin Lin, Junchen Zhu, Yinghui Zuo, Meihua Zhen, Limei Guo

Area 50656.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Xiaoyuan Ren

Save this picture! The facade design maintains the permeability of the house and extends the interest of life by combining gray space and multiple courtyards. Image © Xiaoyuan Ren

Text description provided by the architects. Like this Chinese poem, more than 1,000 years ago, Tao Yuanming, the Chinese famous poet, sailed on the lake to express his feelings on the landscape, depicting a paradise of ideal life. 1500 years later, when the fast-paced city life nearly obliterated people's memory of their hometown, the tranquil life in nature as the one depicted by Tao in his poem is still the deep pursuit of every Chinese heart. Now, this ideal may be hidden in the small town of Tao’s hometown –“Blue City · Spring”

Location | Lake and Mountain landscape in "Lake Geneva Town" in China

Since ancient times, the life of "living near the lake" has been the lifelong pursuit of officials, nobles, literati and scholars. American writer Thoreau wrote: " The lake is a tear of God and the eye of the earth." However, " living by the mountains and rivers is the most advanced choice for people, with villages the second and the suburbs third" as written in Superfluous Things(1991), which also expresses people's unchanging feelings towards living by mountains and rivers. From Walden Lake to Como Lake, from Boden Lake to Khumbuhlan Lake, there are only a handful of really magnificent lakes. However, a small lake town model with both ecological and living values such as Blue City · Spring is even more haunting to us.

The west sea of Lushan mountain in Jiangxi province is the sixth batch of national scenic spots designated by the State Council. Among the mountain and lake-type mega-scenic spots, there are national 4A - class tourist resorts, national Buddhist model forests, national forest parks, etc. This vast cloudy mountain, lake and sea, surrounded by undulating hills and green forests, is littered with 1,667 islands of different sizes. Judging from the number of islands included in the lake, it has surpassed the Thousand-island Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Clouds reflect the sea. It is clear and virtual like sail on the sea between heaven and earth. A fishing song is not enough to tell you all about the treasures imbedded here. The air from the mountain is clear and every breath is purification of body and mind. Quiet and leisure like the west sea, you will only be envious of peasant families other than immortal.

Returning | Go back to home and find poetic and picturesque scenery

In the beautiful scenery of the west sea of Lushan mountain, the Blue City·Spring, like Tao’s description, is built by the mountain and lake. In the future, it will be built into a small town combining culture and tourism and integrating hot spring health care, conference award, agricultural and agricultural tourism, leisure and vacation, and is also the first lake town in Blue City · Spring. As a comprehensive tourism and vacation park for urban residents, the design is based on the original ecology, extending the terrain. The plot is divided into four groups: elaborate health care, home care, leisure care and living and health care.

Spacious and bright house design, with open landscape pattern and integration of classical garden scale form a garden context from details to the whole schema through the series connection of core landscape belts. As another masterpiece, it expresses our love for mountains and rivers. What we hope to create is not symbolic Chinese architecture, but a poetic and picturesque style that penetrates people's hearts.

Reshaping| Meet something beautiful and stroll in the spring breeze

The traditional street space is winding and long, and it has become an indelible memory in people's hearts due to subtle changes in small-scale.The Blue City·Spring aims at redrawing the beauty of the life of the neighborhood settlements between the walls through the traditional impression of " lanes and lanes".

Through in-depth study of traditional street dimensions, the design applies the Chinese essence of "courtyard layout" to the general layout planning; therefore, the settlement groups in the park seem to grow naturally. Every time when people come back home and wander among them, from streets to private courtyards, rockeries, green plants, underwater sound, bird songs, all those twists and turns, changes in visual levels and scenery, they may feel like a microscopic paradise with appropriate shade.

Regain| Chinese - style Residence: No courtyard, No Home

One courtyard, one door, one window, one flower, one wood and one gravel. The Blue City·Spring, based on traditional Chinese gardens, has incorporated the Chinese concept of " no courtyard, no Home" into the design core. In the dense and elegant white walls and tiles, high, low and overlapping ridges, together with the gorgeous bridges, pavilions, pools and verandahs and flowers one by one in a private courtyard, there hides a big world in the small landscape. From a single point of view, it combines the space type of modern life scenes, and the transparent designed door and window, the four-season artistic conception is displayed by plants, flower windows, sketches and paving.

Reconstruction | Contemporary Expression Combining Modern and Traditional Culture

When the traditional architectural form can no longer meet the needs of modern life, Blue City·Spring, taking the form of traditional gardens, merges the modern life environment and tries to realize the contemporary expression of traditional culture.

The traditional complex carved beams and painted buildings have been deconstructed and replaced by simple and elegant modern decorative elements. Between walls and tiles, traditional Chinese elements and modern exquisite materials have reached a clever mixture. For example, the traditional wooden structure is vulnerable due to its heavy weight and is replaced by modern technology, while the traditional wooden structure double rafter overhanging eaves are adjusted to concrete overhanging rafters. The traditional Chinese architecture's depression caused by insufficient lighting was also solved in the design of spacious windows and doors.

In addition, the original “meirenkao”(The elegant name of the armchair set up around the courtyard in ancient China. ) which is complicated was further optimized in the design. This approach not only retains the charm of traditional space, but also controls the construction cost within a relatively reasonable range. The innovation of all kinds of details has formed the unique scene and atmosphere of Blue City·Spring. At this point, the Chinese dream of living has been expressed better here.

Save this picture! Interior design strives to maintain a sense of depth in simplicity. Image © Xiaoyuan Ren

Ideal| When you feel like living in paradise; the paradise is everywhere

If the Chinese courtyard carries people's beautiful yearning for traditional living aesthetics, then the " contemporary expression of traditional culture" sought by contemporary architects is a sincere response to this appeal. Blue City·Spring, as a breakthrough attempt of culture and tourism town, aims to fully describe the Chinese feelings hidden in people's hearts for a long time with the persistent pursuit of life and design. More importantly, it is to blend the traditional cultural artistic conception with the contemporary life concept. In this piece of world, people can invite their neighbors to sit around and chat. Several children played together and showed their courtesy. The original embodiment of the design is to invite neighbors to enjoy the flowers and view the scenery together and share a more intimate life scene not only restricted among relatives and friends.