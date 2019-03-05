World
Phra Pradeang House / all(zone)
Phra Pradeang House / all(zone), © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

© Soopakorn Srisakul

  • Architects

    all(zone)

  • Location

    Samut Prakarn, Greater Bangkok, Thailand

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Rachaporn Choochuey, Sorawit Klaimak, Tharit Tossanaitada, Isara Junpoldee, Asrin Sanguanwongwan, Thanapat Sangkharom

  • Concrete Block Designer

    Tanatta Koshihadej, Asrin Sanguanwongwan

  • Engineering

    CM One Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Prinyarat Burusnukul

  • Area

    388.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in an old small community, where the scale of living and building is very tiny in compared to contemporary living standard. Within the small streets, the neighbourhood is transforming with new bigger buildings.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The project is an attempt to utilise the small plot of land to meet its recent value, meanwhile creating a conversation with its surrounding. Activities are arranged around the central well modelled after tropical shophouse of Southeast Asia to allow natural ventilations and gentle sunlights to get through every single room.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Section
Section
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The concrete blocks wrapping around the perimeters are especially designed for the project to interact with the adjacent sites with variations of manners - to keep privacy in different degrees.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Collaborations with local concrete block manufacture help to update the contemporary vernacular material, the concrete block, for more sophisticate usages.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

all(zone)
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Phra Pradeang House / all(zone)" 05 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912585/phra-pradeang-house-all-zone/> ISSN 0719-8884

