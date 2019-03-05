Phra Pradeang House / all(zone)

+ 47

Architects all(zone)

Location Samut Prakarn, Greater Bangkok, Thailand

Category Houses

Lead Architects Rachaporn Choochuey, Sorawit Klaimak, Tharit Tossanaitada, Isara Junpoldee, Asrin Sanguanwongwan, Thanapat Sangkharom

Concrete Block Designer Tanatta Koshihadej, Asrin Sanguanwongwan

Engineering CM One Co., Ltd.

Client Prinyarat Burusnukul

Area 388.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in an old small community, where the scale of living and building is very tiny in compared to contemporary living standard. Within the small streets, the neighbourhood is transforming with new bigger buildings.

The project is an attempt to utilise the small plot of land to meet its recent value, meanwhile creating a conversation with its surrounding. Activities are arranged around the central well modelled after tropical shophouse of Southeast Asia to allow natural ventilations and gentle sunlights to get through every single room.

The concrete blocks wrapping around the perimeters are especially designed for the project to interact with the adjacent sites with variations of manners - to keep privacy in different degrees.

Collaborations with local concrete block manufacture help to update the contemporary vernacular material, the concrete block, for more sophisticate usages.