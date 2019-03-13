World
  SPACE10 Redesign / SPACE10 + Spacon & X

SPACE10 Redesign / SPACE10 + Spacon & X

  13 March, 2019
SPACE10 Redesign / SPACE10 + Spacon & X
© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson
Text description provided by the architects. Headquartered in Copenhagen’s meatpacking district; SPACE10 research and design innovative solutions to some of the major societal changes expected to affect people and our planet in the years to come. The research and design laboratory is spread across three floors of a protected, open-plan building. Besides the 27 permanent co-workers of SPACE10, they also invite in creatives and specialists from around the world to work with them, as well as hosting a myriad of events.

© Hampus Berndtson
White Cubicles Axonometry
White Cubicles Axonometry
© Hampus Berndtson
The new SPACE10 gives space to a fabrication laboratory and tech studio in the basement, a new test kitchen, event space and a gallery in the ground floor, and upstairs on the 1st floor are introduced a new typology of office design: flexible on-demand workspaces and meeting rooms —all within the same square metres as when SPACE10 originally started out (1,000 sqm / 12,000 sq ft).

© Hampus Berndtson
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Hampus Berndtson
SPACE10 took over a former fish grocer, whose industrial bones—the area’s signature of sorts—formed the framework for Spacon & X’s intervention when SPACE10 opened up three years ago. And now, three years later, their team stepped back into the saddle for round two. Spacon & X’s design solutions are the result of a bigger discussion: how to design offices in the future? How to optimize an extremely regulated space? And can we design for happiness and wellbeing? 

© Hampus Berndtson
© Hampus Berndtson

Denmark
