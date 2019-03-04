World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. Lebanon
  5. BLANKPAGE Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Saint-Charbel Church / BLANKPAGE Architects

Saint-Charbel Church / BLANKPAGE Architects

  • 20:00 - 4 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Saint-Charbel Church / BLANKPAGE Architects
Save this picture!
Saint-Charbel Church / BLANKPAGE Architects, © Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi

© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi © Karam Morcos, Majd Achi © Karam Morcos, Majd Achi © Karam Morcos, Majd Achi + 18

Save this picture!
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a site steeped in history, the challenge consisted of implementing a new larger church without overshadowing the smaller 18th-century chapel with its limestone vault structure. Recognizing the historical value and prominence of its neighbor, the new church humbly adopts a low profile at the entrance which gradually rises as it reaches the altar wall.

Save this picture!
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi

It simultaneously constitutes a backdrop and an external amphitheater which highlights and integrates the old edifice within the rituals of the sacred ceremonies. With its interior height ranging from 3m to 10m, the church enables a transcendental spatial experience that is further enhanced by a large skylight located at the apex where a sunset light of various intensity washes the rear wall above the altar and creates the atmosphere of the church.

Save this picture!
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi

A cross is carved into this large wall as a negative imprint that opens the church to the light of the rising sun in the east.
The roof of the church, an outdoor amphitheater cascading down towards the historical edifice, is suspended between two monolithic fair-faced concrete skeletons, punctuated by two big olive trees, ready to be covered with layers of green climbers.

Save this picture!
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi

Rising independently in the middle of the court, a steel bell tower exhibits itself between the concrete structure and the limestone chapel with a bell inserted within the center of the cross. Above everything else, the old chapel remains the protagonist that defines the new church.

Save this picture!
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi
© Karam Morcos, Majd Achi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BLANKPAGE Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches Lebanon
Cite: "Saint-Charbel Church / BLANKPAGE Architects" 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912505/saint-charbel-church-blankpage-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream