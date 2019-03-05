Rural Retreat / Utz Sanby Architects

+ 16

Architects Utz Sanby Architects

Location Kangaroo Valley, Australia

Category Sustainability

Lead Architects Duncan Sanby Project Director, Laura Chadwick Project Architect

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Marian Riabic

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This rural retreat sits on the crown of a hill overlooking the Valleys beyond the Kangaroo River and is surrounded by state forest. The house has been designed as a series of pavilions that interconnect to form a protected entrance courtyard on the southern side and open up to the dramatic views across the surrounding landscape to the north.

The house is designed to be low-maintenance and robust and uses passive environmental controls, such as solar boosted hydronic heating in the floor, cross ventilation assisted by ceiling fans, an abundance of natural light, LED lighting throughout, as well as 150 000 litres of water storage and photo voltaic panels capable of generating 5 kilowatt hours of electricity and on-site waste treatment.

The siting of the house allows each room to capture views and aspect and is linked around the centrally-positioned open-plan living room, with open fire, high ceilings and views across the pool to the valley beyond.