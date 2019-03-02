Physical Therapy Clinic / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos

+ 26

Architects Carlos Alberich, Emilio Rodríguez

Location Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain

Category Clinic

Area 208.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Construction Toloba Y González S.l.

Client Clínica Ción

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a transformation of an existing commercial space in the Polígono Európolis into a physiotherapy clinic.

Built with reinforced concrete pillars, it consists of three levels; ground floor and two mezzanines that occupy approximately 50% of the occupation in plant.The project is closed to the street through a single glass enclosure on aluminum profiles.

Finally, 4 cm thick cellular polycarbonate partitions are used on "U" shaped aluminum profiles. In cases where the 2.5 meter height is exceeded, an auxiliary structure of steel profiles is used, duplicating the polycarbonate skin to hide the structural skeleton. The upper and lateral finishes of the partition walls are solved in white lacquered wood and / or aluminum profiles, while linoleum is installed on the existing pavement in the floors.