World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. United States
  5. studioMDA
  6. 2018
  7. Kasmin Gallery / studioMDA

Kasmin Gallery / studioMDA

  • 17:00 - 4 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kasmin Gallery / studioMDA
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe + 19

  • Architects

    studioMDA

  • Location

    New York, United States

  • Category

    Gallery

  • Design Team

    Markus Dochantschi, Maria Vlagidou, Caitlin McCabe, Katerina Paitazoglou, Yeonseo Cho, Daniela Gonzalez

  • Area

    5000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Roland Halbe

  • Clients

    RELATED and KASMIN GALLERY

  • Engineering

    DeSimone Consulting Engineers

  • Landscape

    Future Green Studio
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. Paul Kasmin has opened his fourth gallery in Chelsea – a new flagship space located along the High Line in the heart of New York’s gallery district. studioMDA has a long history of collaboration with Kasmin, having designed two of his other gallery spaces, numerous exhibitions, and its art fair booths. In designing this new space, studioMDA has created a purpose-built gallery that acts as a Kunsthalle for displaying and viewing art with maximum spatial flexibility and daylight inside. On the one-story building’s roof is a new green scape that functions as a sculpture garden to be enjoyed by the city.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The main exhibition area, designed for the display of large-scale artworks, is a column-free, 3,000-square-foot space with 22-foot-high walls and a polished concrete floor. The ceiling in this main space is a pattern of 28 trapezoidal board-formed concrete coffers, each of which houses a large skylight that provides diffused natural daylight into the art space.

Save this picture!
Kasmin Gallery / studioMDA, © Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The ceiling grid of the super waffle structure establishes the rhythm of the skylights, but also allows maximum flexibility to subdivide the space in a variety of ways. In addition to the expansive exhibition space, the new gallery also houses private viewing rooms and offices. The building is topped by a landscaped roof, which sits on the rigorous skylight grid.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

The design of the roof extends the visual plane of the High Line, creating a unique sculpture garden visible to the promenade’s six million annual visitors. The undulating form, designed by Future Green, provides soil depth for plants that will naturally change colors throughout the seasons. In between the plants, platforms are placed to host sculptures that rotate with the gallery’s program.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The facade has an angled form, which follows the shape of the skylights. Cast in white concrete with a wood texture, it contrasts the adjacent High Line Nine’s brutalist bronze facade, also designed by studioMDA. The large glass storefront, a distinctive feature that is consistent throughout all Kasmin galleries designed by studioMDA, opens the gallery up to the public.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
studioMDA
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery United States
Cite: "Kasmin Gallery / studioMDA" 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912423/kasmin-gallery-studiomda/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream