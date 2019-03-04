Asif Khan to Bring a Future Focus to the German Design Council's 2019 ICONIC AWARDS: Innovative Architecture

With his delicate designs for spatial structures and innovative concepts, Asif Khan is considered one of the world’s most exciting architects. He constructed the VantablackPavilion for the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea – thanks to nano-technology, the building's innovative paint absorbs 99 percent of visible light, which creates an impression similar to the vastness of space.

The German Design Council honored the London-based architect by awarding him the prestigious Architects of the Year special prize at the ICONIC AWARDS 2018: Innovative Architecture competition awards ceremony. As a first-time member of the jury, Khan will be responsible this year for selecting the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture competition prize winners in the categories: Architecture, Interior, Product, Communication, Concept and Innovative Material.

The German Design Council’s ICONIC AWARDS: Innovative Architecture competition takes a holistic perspective: prizes will be awarded for visionary domestic and public buildings, spatial designs in the context of major corporate projects as well as trend-setting contemporary concept stores, innovative products from façade engineering components to room elements, large-scale urban planning designs and landscape architecture, but also for sustainable communication from all areas of the architecture, construction and real estate sectors as well as the manufacturing industry. Entries are judged on their aesthetic design quality, innovative use of materials and functionality but also on their social and ecological compatibility.

It is precisely this intertwining of architecture, interior design, product design and brand communications that makes the competition unique in the world in its current form. Simultaneously, it provides a networking platform for the various industries, which, in turn, collaborate to engender new synergies and innovations.

The German Design Council is one of the world’s leading centers of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within the design and branding sectors. The foundation currently includes more than 300 companies among its associates. It was founded in 1953, on the initiative of the German Bundestag, to support and enhance design expertise in the German economic sector.

Over the past few years, the German Design Council's systematic international orientation has opened up a new, attention-grabbing stage for outstanding innovative achievements with an active scene for designers and entrepreneurs. Because international standards are particularly relevant to iconic architectural concepts, the ICONIC AWARDS: Innovative Architecture competition, which attracts submissions from over 30 countries, reflects global trends and establishes global benchmarks.

The closing date for submissions to the ICONIC AWARDS 2019: Innovative Architecture competition is the 17th of May 2019.

