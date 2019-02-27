World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Canada
  5. Young Projects
  6. 2013
  7. Carraig Ridge Fireplace / Young Projects

Carraig Ridge Fireplace / Young Projects

  • 16:00 - 27 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Carraig Ridge Fireplace / Young Projects
Save this picture!
Carraig Ridge Fireplace / Young Projects, © Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Courtesy of Young Projects © Bent René Synnevåg © Brett Bilon © Bent René Synnevåg + 17

Save this picture!
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Text description provided by the architects. The Carraig Ridge Fireplace is a folly, a communal pavilion that is part of a 650-acre development of 44 contemporary rural retreats, located approximately 80 km west of Calgary in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The project amplifies the conventional fire pit to create an inhabitable fireplace that can be used as a gathering spot throughout the year, functioning as the hearth to the adjacent Lake Anna and surrounding hills. It is both a landmark and destination, a glowing beacon hovering above the shore.

Save this picture!
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

With a limited design schedule of just four weeks, it was important to develop a straightforward method of construction using readily available materials. As such, the Fireplace is constructed of stacked, heavy, Douglas Fir timber cut into lengths of 3-to-5-feet and arranged into any of six unique positions based on a rotation, creating a subtle twist around the center. This playful interpretation of stacked firewood produces a thick yet porous veil between the cubic exterior and cylindrical interior. 

Save this picture!
© Brett Bilon
© Brett Bilon
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Young Projects
Courtesy of Young Projects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Young Projects
Courtesy of Young Projects

The gaps between timbers allow light to slip through to the outside, and provide users with moments of oblique views back to the landscape. There are two distinct cuts; a corner entry and a framed viewed of the lake. From both interior and exterior, the strange articulation of the four facades and shifting degrees of porosity encourage visitors to move around and within the humble shelter. 

Save this picture!
© Brett Bilon
© Brett Bilon

The unique positioning of the stacked wood also serves to enhance the passage of time. Says Young Projects partner and founder, architect Bryan Young, “One alluring aspect of the rotational nature of the stacked wood is that the shifting positions relative to solar orientation and direct sun exposure result in varying degrees of weathering on the exterior surfaces of the timber. This reading of a gradual tonal gradient reveals itself over time, adding depth to the interwoven nature of the structure.”

Save this picture!
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

Young Projects designed Carraig Ridge Fireplace as the first in an eventual series of three communal landscape follies on the Carraig Ridge site, seeking to provide moments of pause with minimal impact to the majestic setting. 

Save this picture!
© Bent René Synnevåg
© Bent René Synnevåg

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Young Projects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Canada
Cite: "Carraig Ridge Fireplace / Young Projects" 27 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912307/carraig-ridge-fireplace-young-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream