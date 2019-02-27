19 Contemporary Installations Dotted Across the Coachella Valley Desert
19 installations have been unveiled across the California Desert as part of the Desert X international contemporary art exhibition. The second edition of the exhibition, running from February 9th to April 21st, 2019, is free and open to the public, and seeks to “activate the desert landscape through nineteen site-specific installations and performances by some of today’s most recognized international contemporary artists.”
Co-curated Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum, the exhibition explores ideas of site-specificity, framing post-industrial art and the interactive possibilities it contains. The 2019 edition includes film projects and process-driven works, spanning 50 miles across the Coachella Valley into Mexico.
“It’s been an honor to be a part of the continued expansion of Desert X, adding co-curators Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum to the team, reaching south to the Salton Sea and beyond into Mexico and embracing a range of ecological, environmental and social issues that have been driving conversations about our role in the Anthropocene. -Artistic Director Neville Wakefield
Below, we have rounded up the installations from Desert X 2019. For full information on the exhibition, visit the official website here.
Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds / Armando Lerma
Jackrabbit, Cottontail & Spirits Of The Desert / Cara Romero
Mosquito Net / Cecilia Bengolea
Wormhole / Cinthia Marcelle
Halter / Eric N. Mack
Recapturing Memories Of The Black Arc / Gary Simmons
Surrogates, A Film About Things To Be Used, In Order Of Appearance, By Self Or Others, For Touching Upon Larger, Insidious, Or Different Things / Iman Issa
A Point Of View / Iván Argote
Western Flag (Spindletop, Texas) 2017 / John Gerrard
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "19 Contemporary Installations Dotted Across the Coachella Valley Desert" 27 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912256/19-contemporary-installations-dotted-across-the-coachella-valley-desert/> ISSN 0719-8884