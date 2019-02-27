19 Contemporary Installations Dotted Across the Coachella Valley Desert

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, John Gerrard, Western Flag (Spindletop, Texas) 2017, 2017-2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

19 installations have been unveiled across the California Desert as part of the Desert X international contemporary art exhibition. The second edition of the exhibition, running from February 9th to April 21st, 2019, is free and open to the public, and seeks to “activate the desert landscape through nineteen site-specific installations and performances by some of today’s most recognized international contemporary artists.”

Co-curated Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum, the exhibition explores ideas of site-specificity, framing post-industrial art and the interactive possibilities it contains. The 2019 edition includes film projects and process-driven works, spanning 50 miles across the Coachella Valley into Mexico.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of the continued expansion of Desert X, adding co-curators Amanda Hunt and Matthew Schum to the team, reaching south to the Salton Sea and beyond into Mexico and embracing a range of ecological, environmental and social issues that have been driving conversations about our role in the Anthropocene.

-Artistic Director Neville Wakefield

Below, we have rounded up the installations from Desert X 2019. For full information on the exhibition, visit the official website here.

Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds / Armando Lerma

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Armando Lerma, Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Jackrabbit, Cottontail & Spirits Of The Desert / Cara Romero

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Cara Romero, Jackrabbit, Cottontail & Spirits Of The Desert, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Mosquito Net / Cecilia Bengolea

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Cecilia Bengolea, Mosquito Net, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Wormhole / Cinthia Marcelle

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Cinthia Marcelle, Wormhole, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Halter / Eric N. Mack

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Eric N. Mack, Halter, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Recapturing Memories Of The Black Arc / Gary Simmons

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Gary Simmons, Recapturing Memories Of The Black Arc, 2014-2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Surrogates, A Film About Things To Be Used, In Order Of Appearance, By Self Or Others, For Touching Upon Larger, Insidious, Or Different Things / Iman Issa

Save this picture! Desert X installation view,Iman Issa, Surrogates, A Film About Things To Be Used, In Order Of Appearance, By Self Or Others, For Touching Upon Larger, Insidious, Or Different Things, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

A Point Of View / Iván Argote

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Iván Argote, A Point Of View, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Western Flag (Spindletop, Texas) 2017 / John Gerrard

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, John Gerrard, Western Flag (Spindletop, Texas) 2017, 2017-2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Going Nowhere Pavilion #01 (Breeze Block, Ben-Day Dot, Coleseum, Möbius Strip, Thought Problem) / Julian Hoeber

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Julian Hoeber, Going Nowhere Pavilion #01 (Breeze Block, Ben-Day Dot, Coleseum, Möbius Strip, Thought Problem), 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Executed Variant DHS #1 (Q1, CJ, DC) / Julian Hoeber

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Julian Hoeber, Executed Variant DHS #1 (Q1, CJ, DC),2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Ghost Palm / Kathleen Ryan

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Kathleen Ryan,Ghost Palm, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Peace is the Only Shelter / Mary Kelly

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Mary Kelly, Peace is the Only Shelter, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Revolutions / Nancy Baker Cahill

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Nancy Baker Cahill,Revolutions, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Margin of Error / Nancy Baker Cahill

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Nancy Baker Cahill,Margin of Error, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Lover’s Rainbow / Pia Camil

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Pia Camil, Lover’s Rainbow, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

It Exists in Many Forms / Postcommodity

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Postcommodity, It Exists in Many Forms, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Specter / Sterling Ruby

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Sterling Ruby, Specter, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Terminal Lake Exploration Platform / Steve Badgett and Chris Taylor

Save this picture! Desert X installation view, Steve Badgett and Chris Taylor, Terminal Lake Exploration Platform, 2019. Image © Lance Gerber, courtesy of Desert X

Dive-In / Superflex