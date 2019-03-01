World
  L House / Juri Troy Architects

L House / Juri Troy Architects

  02:00 - 1 March, 2019
L House / Juri Troy Architects
© Juri Troy
© Juri Troy

© Juri Troy

  • Architects

    Juri Troy Architects

  • Location

    Purkersdorf, Austria

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Lead Architects

    Juri Troy Architects

  • Design Team

    Juri Troy; Jürgen Schretzmayer; Timea Kos

  • Area

    320.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Juri Troy

  • Engineering

    Construction firm: Herbitschek GmbH

  • Consultants

    Structural engineer: Pech ZT
© Juri Troy
© Juri Troy

Text description provided by the architects. The corner property located on a southern slope above the village of Purkersdorf offers a wonderful view of the Vienna Woods. The upper floor was built in timber construction and completely covered with white fir. It encloses a courtyard with a terrace and natural pool on the hillside and opens (itself) to the south over a spacious loggia. The façade was built in a vertical manner without needing. The whole interior is cladded with white fir. All wall cladding, doors, furniture is made out of white fir. In the area of the staircase the sheatinghas 6 meters of height. In front of the windows the façade provides shading to the building.

© Juri Troy
© Juri Troy

The sleeping areas are located in the massive part on the slope side and also have a covered terrace with an access to the garden. Both levels are be barrier free accessible.

© Juri Troy
© Juri Troy
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Juri Troy
© Juri Troy

The building is heated by a heat pump from geothermal energy. In addition to renewable raw materials, numerous recycled materials were used. The green roof buffers the rainfall and provides a regulation of temperature in summer. Due to the roof overhang on the south side and the possibility of ventilation, overheating can be avoided.

© Juri Troy
© Juri Troy

