Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés

Architects Miguel Angel Aragonés

Location Mexico Ciudad de Mexico

Category Houses

Design Team José Torres, Juan Vidaña, Rafael Aragonés

Collaborators Ana Aragonés, Luis Trinidad, Santiago Amador

Area 1102.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Joe Fletcher

Structural Engineering José Nolasco

Building Taller Aragonés, José Torres

Labor Heads Severiano Torres, Roberto Torres

Text description provided by the architects. The Rombos are four bodies assembled together with the formal accident that generated the urban fabric. It is a private space with three houses and a studio, in a central and tree-lined area of Mexico City called Bosques de las Lomas. With a continuous interaction with the tree, it is perhaps our most present guest and in any case the most enveloping, as well as the water that has a broad continuity.

Fountains and mirrors are a natural resource where reflection sharpens the green environment that, as in almost all highly populated cities, the tree is a precious asset as well as vegetation, water and land.

I wanted to have an exterior that protects privacy, to be seen only by the sky, the air or the sun, that the house could be inhabited with solitude.

Photography tells a small part of the history of what we discover as architecture, leaving aside the touch and expression of materials, the hardness and the softness, the heat and the cold, the voice of a space that accumulates the journey of the wind in the leaves of a tree, the sound of a fountain, the murmur of silence, a picture does not describe the fragrance of a garden or the smell of incense. All this speaks of atmosphere and shelter, I only find it in spaces that have the need to murmur with light, the way in which their most natural accident is but the consequence of a space in search of intimacy with oneself and of experiences that we desire be repeated in the form of architecture ...