Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. China
  5. Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

Save
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 2 of 20Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 3 of 20Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 4 of 20Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 5 of 20+ 20

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Residential
Taichung, China
  • Design (Architecture, Interior Design) : Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel
  • Partner In Charge (Architecture) : Claudio Raviolo
  • Partner In Charge (Interior Design) : Chung-Yi Yang
  • Local Architect (Architecture) : U.Tech
  • Client : Continental Development Corp.
  • City : Taichung
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 2 of 20
Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. In the rapidly growing 7th district of Taichung (Taiwan), Treasure Garden provides lavish living spaces and generous common areas in an elegant Italian fashion, paying homage to the masterful geometrics of Giò Ponti. The architecture and interior design for the latest residential building by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel create a unified design framework with elongated lattice patterns and a contrasting yet delicate color palette with metallic elements. The design concept for the development inserts a clear, unique and figurative residential element at a prime location of the city.

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 3 of 20
Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

“It is the attention to the quality of the interiors that sets the project apart. For us, it is hard to think about architecture without imagining what the building’s interior is like. The extraordinary light fixture at the entrance, the quality of the furniture and the fittings make all the difference.”
– Antonio Citterio

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 12 of 20
Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

The residential tower, slightly less than 160 meters in height, has its longer side on the north-south axis, following the shape of the site. Thanks to the unique orientation of its architecture, the building overlooks the adjacent Summer Green Park, opening up the elegant interiors to panoramic views of the city. Through the splitting of the western facade and a slight rotation of the dividing planes, the apartment on the park opens its view towards the city, while the apartment at the back opens directly towards the part in the southern direction. Thus, the arrangement of the residential spaces guarantees the same level of comfort for the two types of apartments found in the typical floor level.

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 6 of 20
Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

“It was important that we create a high-quality construction with stone–mostly typical to classic houses–but with a contemporary design.”
– Patricia Viel

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 5 of 20
Building interior. Image © Sam Siew Shien
Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 11 of 20
Building interior. Image © Sam Siew Shien

From an urban standpoint and as an architectural presence in the local context, the project presents itself as an element built by planes, not by volumes. It comprises a series of planes, with areas conceived as residential zones, public spaces, terraces and landscapes. In this network of design parameters, architectural elements become the load-bearing structure in the construction of the overall image of the building, punctuated by solid elements of stone, separate from the glass surfaces of the facades and the balconies.

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 9 of 20
Building interior. Image © Sam Siew Shien

“It is a design that is born out of the façade. We had three main structural blades and we intervened with glass and windows. It was an immediate reaction, a gesture of a sketch.”
– Antonio Citterio

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 4 of 20
Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

This new residential tower is characterized by architectural parts of slender and light blades, from ground to sky, covered by a diamond-shaped screen of an elegant and flexible geometry applied both on the façade and inside the communal spaces. The landscape project is based on the definition of a space of clear, defined access. It demarcates a private place, defined towards the outside by a double enclosure with a diamond design, a filtering wall to create a rich, calm and poetic garden, with fruit trees inside, and sculptural trees to mark the automobile access and the entrance.

Save this picture!
Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel - Image 7 of 20
Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Taichung, Taiwan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialChina
Cite: "Treasure Garden / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel" 31 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912091/treasure-garden-antonio-citterio-patricia-viel> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Building exterior. Image © Studio Millspace

台中宝格公寓 / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream