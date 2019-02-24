Olivos / BAG arquitectura

+ 28

Architects BAG arquitectura

Location Aguascalientes, Mexico

Category Houses

Lead Architects Arq. Aldo Ojeda Lopez

Collaborators Arq. Ariel Macias, Arq. David Navarro

Area 5651.05 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Paulina Ojeda

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a residential area north of the city of Aguascalientes, Olivos is developed for a family of 5 members.

On the ground floor we can find: living room, dining room, kitchen, garage, a studio and the master bedroom.

On the first level there are 4 bedrooms and a tv room. On the second level: the steam room and a roof-garden.

A strong relationship exists between interior and exterior spaces, as well as providing spaces with green areas. The above mentioned can be seen in the living and dining room, how the two spaces are fused with the exterior garden, this is thanks to the amplitude of the space and the use of glass and a small interior garden, which gives the sensation of nature wanting to live inside the space.

The spaces receive a great amount of natural illumination, given by large windows and domes. This is done to fulfill the client’s wishes and generate functional spaces.

Materiality wise, black and white tones were used on the floor and on the wall to create minimalistic spaces and also to get a contrast between them.

The roof-garden on the second level, is the perfect space for gatherings and also to see the sun descend on el Cerro del Muerto.