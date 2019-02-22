World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Japan
  5. td-Atelier
  6. 2018
  7. Guesthouse Bokuyado Nishijin / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

Guesthouse Bokuyado Nishijin / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

  • 20:00 - 22 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Guesthouse Bokuyado Nishijin / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Save this picture!
Guesthouse Bokuyado Nishijin / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN, © Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

© Matsumura Kohei © Matsumura Kohei © Matsumura Kohei © Matsumura Kohei + 17

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

Text description provided by the architects. We renovated the wooden two-story house in Kyoto to a complex facility (guest house, cafe and owner's residence). Existing buildings were rebuilt and rebuilt many times, so they had a strange shape. So we once organized the structure and added structure reinforcement. And we greatly reduced the first floor part of the building.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

By making an alley there, wind, light and sight line have come to the back of the site. The alley is overflowing with greenery, a space where tourists and locals gather. Travelers cross the cafe´ in the alley and get to the entrance of the guest house. There is a small shrine in the courtyard. This is a shrine worshiped in the former building, we rebuilt.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

This guesthouse has a front with a colonnade and a shared lounge with small steps. Japanese paper is pasted on the wall of the common lounge. By Japanese paper, soft light fills the room. Rooms on the second floor are in cubes and walls under the roof of the existing building.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

Elements such as alleys, large and small cubes, small steps, walls, and greens inside and outside the building remind the townscape. It is such a space to walk around townscape.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
td-Atelier
Office
ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Japan
Cite: "Guesthouse Bokuyado Nishijin / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN" 22 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911944/guesthouse-bokuyado-nishijin-td-atelier-plus-endo-shojiro-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream