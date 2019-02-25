World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Taiwan
  5. HAO Design
  6. 2018
  7. The Living Lab, Traditional Clan Estate / HAO Design

The Living Lab, Traditional Clan Estate / HAO Design

  • 21:00 - 25 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Living Lab, Traditional Clan Estate / HAO Design
Save this picture!
The Living Lab, Traditional Clan Estate / HAO Design, © Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

  • Text editor

    Tsai Shu-tien
Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, the home is more than 60 years old. Although it is a three-sectioned compound, it is not laid out in a traditional “embracing the courtyard” fashion. This reflects the fact that the previous home owners built it up section by section based on the clan’s economic means. It is close to Pingtung railway station. Because this part of town was developed earlier in history and the demographics have aged over time, the homes in this area include a mix of independent houses, makeshift temporary houses and three-sectioned compounds. From the rooftop, one can observe the passage of time through the style of buildings. When we first started the project, the roof was caving in like ruins. My task was to figure out how to “adapt” the home to a modern lifestyle without tearing down most of the walls, even though some of them were already crumbled.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Firstly, we made full use of internal and external space by replacing the existing roof with iron gray matte Japanese tiles. Sturdy yellow cypress panels were installed in the ceiling along with accents of fine bamboo blocks, allowing the skylight to
demonstrate a sense of leisure.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Save this picture!
exploded axonometric
exploded axonometric
Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Afterwards, we installed a door in the anterior wall adjoining the back alley and reserved the anterior space for a washroom. This facilitates more natural light in the home and minimizes the impact of pipe laying on
the structure of the home.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The kitchen wall is replaced by glass, marking a departure from traditional enclosed kitchens, and extends the line of sight to both the living room and the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

All the windows of the hallway retain their original square,
round and diamond shapes. With the installation of the vintage stained glass, which is collected over a period of two years, the Traditional Clan Estate is rejuvenated as a modern work of art.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Although impractical, the iron windows revoke a sense of nostalgia. We cut up the iron windows and refashioned it as railings for the balcony on the second floor, retaining the beauty of the vintage iron bars. The original stone wash floor and the
old tiles on the wall are re-waxed and polished in imitation of traditional methods of construction.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Even when it comes to the height of the floor and the dimensions of the doors, we abide by the principle of “recover, restore and add new functionality.” The furniture and decorations that we brought in are a mix of 1940s to 1980s local Taiwanese designs and European designs.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

They include rare vintage items that I collected from all over the world over a long period of time, including round wooden stools, Chinese medicine cabinets, rattan curtains, Indian lamps and German microscopes. In addition, I deliberately retained old bricks in the living room to form a mélange of red bricks from three different eras. Finally, accents of cypress, cement and terrazzo on the walls, ceilings and floors evoke a down-to-earth feeling.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Interior design triggers emotions and memories in residents and guests. We accepted this challenge to rebuild a traditional three-sectioned compound for a modern urban lifestyle. We also planted a tree sapling beside the children’s slide of the tree house, representing the hope of seeing the tree grow ever taller as the clan’s traditions are handed down generation to generation.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HAO Design
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Taiwan
Cite: "The Living Lab, Traditional Clan Estate / HAO Design" 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911854/the-living-lab-traditional-clan-estate-hao-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey!Cheese

大厝护龙 / HAO Design

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream