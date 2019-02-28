World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Vietnam
  5. BambuBuild
  6. 2017
  7. Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion / BambuBuild

Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion / BambuBuild

  • 00:00 - 28 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion / BambuBuild
Save this picture!
Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion / BambuBuild, © Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

© Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le © Hoang Le + 19

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion was first used as an indoor exhibition pavilion in order to promote resorts in a tourism fair. Because the time for the fair was short, the client required architect to design a pavilion which is low cost, made of light material, easy to transfer, it should be convenient to disassemble and reuse many times. 

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

At this circumstance, bamboo is the best solution which is traditional material, very popular in Vietnam. Bamboo is also eco - friendly material. Although the weight is light but the strength of bamboo is very high and easy to be constructed by low-skilled workers.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Not like steel, curved bamboo pole is incline to straighten when standing alone. It is difficult to build with curved bamboo  fast and accurately. Therefore we have to use curved steel pole in this case. The main structure of the pavilion consists of 4 ruled surfaces which are symmetric in the front and side elevation. The curved steel poles  play the directrix  role while the straight bamboo play the generator of  ruled surface.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Cross section
Cross section

This combination creates the look of a bird's wings, with which the client was very satisfied because their resorts are recognized and named Flamingo, the name of a wading bird which is famous for their bright pink feathers. After being reused in many exhibitions in various places, the client wants to reuse this structure in their resort.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

They asked the architect to add the roof to turn the pavilion into a small, open space, airy and harmony with the beautiful natural scenery of a resort in the North of Vietnam. The building has a function as a bar which is located next to a swimming pool and a restaurant. Despite of the small size, the Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion demonstrates the versatility and reusability of bamboo materials in properly designed.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BambuBuild
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Restaurants & Bars Bar Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Vietnam
Cite: "Flamingo Bamboo Pavilion / BambuBuild" 28 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911819/flamingo-bamboo-pavilion-bambubuild/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream