World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Turkey
  5. Özgüven Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Özgüven Architecture HQ / Ozgüven Architecture

Özgüven Architecture HQ / Ozgüven Architecture

  • 21:00 - 2 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Özgüven Architecture HQ / Ozgüven Architecture
Save this picture!
Özgüven Architecture HQ / Ozgüven Architecture, © Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

© Dantatsu © Dantatsu © Dantatsu © Dantatsu + 24

  • Architects

    Özgüven Architecture

  • Location

    Oran Mahallesi, 06450 Çankaya/Ankara, Turkey

  • Category

    Institutional Buildings

  • Project Architect

    Uğur Özer ÖZGÜVEN

  • Design Team

    Uğur Özer ÖZGÜVEN, Özgür Onur ÖZGÜVEN, ERKAN DURUSOY, Ergi BOZYİĞİT, Hakan ŞANLI, Mümtaz YÜCEL, Orhan EFENDİYEV, Ece YILDIRIM, Turan ÜLGER

  • Area

    1250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Dantatsu

  • LEED Certification Consultant

    Mimta Mimarlık

  • Investor

    Özgüven Architecture INC.

  • Interior Architecture

    Özgüven Architecture INC.

  • Landscape Architecture

    MD PROJE (Murat MEMLÜK, Özge GÖKMEN)

  • Mechanical Engineering

    Soem Mühendislik

  • Electrical Engineering

    Hb Elektrik

  • HVAC

    Soem Mühendislik

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Zeynep ÖZGÜVEN

  • Physical Model

    Fuzuli AFANDİYEV

  • 3d Modelling

    Özgüven Architecture INC. (Eser ÇETİNER, ORHAN AFANDİYEV)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

Text description provided by the architects. Mostly composed of detached houses in low density, Headquarters of Özgüven Architecture INC’s immediate surrounding is one of the highest hills and long-established neighborhoods in Ankara. The building which has 5 floors and 1250 m2 construction area on 599 m2 lands is designed and realized to allow 40 people to work there. All floors including one floor underground are built to serve for different functions and units and considering these differences, principles in accordance with its functions are adopted in each floor.

Save this picture!
© Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

The entrance to the building is on Rafet Canıtez Street and reception, finance, and construction departments are located on this floor. Built as closed office units and open studio area, the ground floor ensures its visual theme with the ‘big void’ with other floors which connect all floors to each other. This ‘negative field’ is located right in the middle of the building and aims to obtain maximum benefit from the daylight and strengthen the visual relationship between spaces.

Save this picture!
© Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

The first floor is where Özgüven Mimarlık management and administrative offices are located. A meeting room for 18 people and 3 offices constitute the entire floor functions. Other rooms on this floor are south, east and west oriented as rooms and studies on other floors and vertical circulation is built in the north. Second floor is a socialization area for all office workers and guests. There are an indoor cafeteria, resting area, and leisure activity areas and also 2 terraces located in north and south.

Save this picture!
© Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

Özgüven Architecture INC. Ankara architectural project group is in a 400 m2area on the 1st Basement Floor which is designed in contact with the yard and includes indoor office areas, open studio and meeting room for 12 people. This floor is the most crowded and spatially diverse floor of the building. It accommodates 18 employees and it is shaped as intertwined with the 180 m2yard. 2nd Basement Floor is shaped as a technical and reserve area and it has approximately 300 m2 potential office area which will allow medium and long term expansion strategy.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The company Headquarters building is constructed with conventional construction technique and exposed concrete, natural stone, steel, and Cor-ten are preferred in material selection. Designed with sustainable principles in accordance with Leed Gold certificate, the building has completed its application for the certification and is expecting to get its plate. Integrating architectural and engineering criteria in relation to its objective of minimizing its carbon footprint at maximum level, Özgüven Architecture INC. Headquarters used recycled materials in its decoration and furniture and mostly OSB and recycled steel materials are preferred.

Save this picture!
© Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

This structure, which may be considered in top ranks in its own category in terms of spatial quality and diversity, aesthetics and harmony with sustainable principles and formal approach conserving Turkey and Western standards, is turned into an office block where users live in pleasure with the outstanding efforts of architectural design and engineering teams and it took its place in the project portfolio of Özgüven Architecture’s in similar scale.

Save this picture!
© Dantatsu
© Dantatsu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Özgüven Architecture
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Turkey
Cite: "Özgüven Architecture HQ / Ozgüven Architecture" 02 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911780/ozguven-architecture-hq-ozguven-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream