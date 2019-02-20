World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Thought Parallels
  6. 2018
  7. Lightness of Being / Thought Parallels

Lightness of Being / Thought Parallels

  • 20:00 - 20 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lightness of Being / Thought Parallels
Save this picture!
Lightness of Being / Thought Parallels, © Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan © Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan © Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan © Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan + 27

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

Text description provided by the architects. It's not what you look at that matters. It's what you see - Thoreau. When architecture attempts to merge two paradoxical forces, there arises a metaphorical meaning to what hasbeen achieved. The concept of 'lightness' generally relates to the physical weightof objects or materials. In the realm of design, it can take a surrealistic stance when used to alter the perceived visual mass and ambience. Through the manipulation of forms, play of materials and control of light & shadow, the concept evolves into a sensory experience.

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

Located at the coastal city of Kozhikode in Kerala, the project was given an architectural envelope that orientates to the north providing privacy to the entrance facade. The house then rests within a completely inwards focused environment, separating both the social and co-existence space on the ground floor and the private space on the upper floor.

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

There are vast concrete slabs that float and interlace with each other creating living spaces, while glass – a prevailing element in the project - helps to demarcate the interior spaces, without dissecting them from the lush foliage in the external areas. The benevolent qualities of wood put to use at the roof level ensures that the ambient temperature within the house stays comfortable and helps to further the natural connect with the surrounding nature and greenery.

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

The cities we live in are becoming increasingly claustrophobic. Most client's briefs categorically state that they want the homes to be uncluttered. The underlying reason for this being that among other functions it must serves, the home is where one heads back to for rest and rejuvenation.

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

This understanding lead us to instill ample airiness in the inner sanctum by the use of double heights and made the interior spaces completely illuminated by openings. Voids within the high ceiling and large framed windows offer unobstructed views to the ground floor and first floor. The zoning distribution blends the family's common space and an inside-out living area adjacent to one of the fundamental parts of the project - the indoor courtyard. A sense of intrigue is created when the courtyard unexpectedly appears beyond the facade wall that leads to the main living hall.

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

The client's role in facilitating this project is immeasurable - a young, educated couple with a curiosity and interest about architecture in general and our vision. Without their collaboration, this project would not have been possible.

Save this picture!
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan
© Lal, Redz Photography & Vishnu Rajan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Thought Parallels
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Lightness of Being / Thought Parallels" 20 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911779/lightness-of-being-thought-parallels/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream