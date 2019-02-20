Lightness of Being / Thought Parallels

+ 27

Structural Designer Chitra

Client Mr. Farook Ummar

Text description provided by the architects. It's not what you look at that matters. It's what you see - Thoreau. When architecture attempts to merge two paradoxical forces, there arises a metaphorical meaning to what hasbeen achieved. The concept of 'lightness' generally relates to the physical weightof objects or materials. In the realm of design, it can take a surrealistic stance when used to alter the perceived visual mass and ambience. Through the manipulation of forms, play of materials and control of light & shadow, the concept evolves into a sensory experience.

Located at the coastal city of Kozhikode in Kerala, the project was given an architectural envelope that orientates to the north providing privacy to the entrance facade. The house then rests within a completely inwards focused environment, separating both the social and co-existence space on the ground floor and the private space on the upper floor.

There are vast concrete slabs that float and interlace with each other creating living spaces, while glass – a prevailing element in the project - helps to demarcate the interior spaces, without dissecting them from the lush foliage in the external areas. The benevolent qualities of wood put to use at the roof level ensures that the ambient temperature within the house stays comfortable and helps to further the natural connect with the surrounding nature and greenery.

The cities we live in are becoming increasingly claustrophobic. Most client's briefs categorically state that they want the homes to be uncluttered. The underlying reason for this being that among other functions it must serves, the home is where one heads back to for rest and rejuvenation.

This understanding lead us to instill ample airiness in the inner sanctum by the use of double heights and made the interior spaces completely illuminated by openings. Voids within the high ceiling and large framed windows offer unobstructed views to the ground floor and first floor. The zoning distribution blends the family's common space and an inside-out living area adjacent to one of the fundamental parts of the project - the indoor courtyard. A sense of intrigue is created when the courtyard unexpectedly appears beyond the facade wall that leads to the main living hall.

The client's role in facilitating this project is immeasurable - a young, educated couple with a curiosity and interest about architecture in general and our vision. Without their collaboration, this project would not have been possible.