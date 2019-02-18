New National Museum of Finland in Helsinki Architecture Competition

Uusi Kansallinen (in English: the New National) is a two-stage, open ideas architecture competition for the design of an Annex to the National Museum of Finland in Helsinki. The competition has been jointly organized by the Finnish Heritage Agency, the National Museum of Finland and Senate Properties.

The new Annex will facilitate the production of large-scale and technically demanding exhibitions for the National Museum of Finland. In addition to exhibitions, its multi-use, easily adaptable spaces will be well suited for a diverse range of cultural, art and recreational events, conferences and other functions.

The official language of the competition is Finnish. The competition programme is also available in English. The background materials can be downloaded by registering with the Buildercom project bank.

A maximum prize pool of EUR 220,000 is available for prizes and purchases in the

competition, to be distributed at the discretion of the jury.

Download the competition programme and information in the following link: https://www.uusikansallinen.fi/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/LIITE-A3-kilpailuohjelma-englanti-teksti-kaaviokuvat-.pdf