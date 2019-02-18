Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld

+ 18

Beginning of Project Fevereiro 2011

Beginning of construction Outubro 2014

Completion Dezembro 2017

Number Of Floors 26 (6 Subsolos + Térreo + 19 Pavimentos)

General Contractor Bn Engenharia

Structural Engineering Pasqua & Graziano Associados

Metallic Structure Engineering Pereira & Pillon Arquitetura e Engenharia Ltda

Electrical And Plumbing Engineering Soeng Eh Projetos Ltda

Frames Consultant Paulo Duarte Consultores

Landscape Design Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Developer Planservice Engenheiros Associados Ltda

Visual communication Roberto Cipolla

Plot Area 1.986m²

Ground Floor - Reception, Lobby, Bar 1.986m ²

1st Floor - Theater 656,87m²

2nd Floor - Theater 403,32m²

3rd Floor - Theater 327,86m²

4th Floor - Restaurant 539,82m²

5th To 9th Floor - 2 Offices 655,77m²

10th Floor - 1 Office 505,78m²

11th To 17th Floor - 2 Offices 547,14m²

18th To 19th Floor - 1 Two Storey Office 519,45m²

1st To 5th Underground - Garage 1.526,69m²

6th Underground 342m²

Text description provided by the architects. Rising at the corner of Rua Augusta and Alameda Santos, in the high‐rise cluster along Avenida Paulista and across from Conjunto Nacional, Santos Augusta will appreciate privileged views of the city, unobstructed over the Jardins area.

The tower itself comprises four stacked volumes – with different sizes, textures and alignments, elevated from the ground level. It rests on four pillars and the central core, thus keeping the floor at street level free and unimpeded ‐ a plaza stretching out as an extension of the sidewalk.

From the street and past the reception/box office, visitors find on one side the access to the lifts leading to the office suites, and, on the other, the staircase and lifts to the theater – the latter, in fact, along with its dressing rooms, storage and restrooms, compose the first volume in the tower, right above ground level.

The second volume (floors 5 to 9), as well as the third (floors 11 to 17), are entirely reserved to office suites, containing 1 or 2 units per plate, each opening onto a private balcony.

The fourth and last volume, in turn, houses one two storey office suite on floors 18 and 19, and technical areas on the 20th floor.

Plans 5 ° to 18 ° Floor

Between one volume and the next there are transitional levels (floors 4, 10 and 18). Floor 4 contains the restaurant; floor 10, (leasable area416‐m²) 1 or 2 office suites, floor 18, the lower level of the two storey office. On these, the perimeter of the walled area recedes from the edges and is completely wrapped by plant‐lined terraces.

Such arrangement, which highlights the independence and difference across the volumes, also gives the impression they float freely one above the other. The parking, intended both to users of the offices and the theater and restaurant, features 229 spaces distributed along 5 underground levels.