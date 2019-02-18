World
  Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld

Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld

  • 04:00 - 18 February, 2019
Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld
Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    Isay Weinfeld

  • Location

    Alameda Santos, 2.159 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01419-100, Brazil

  • Category

    Office Buildings

  • Author

    Isay Weinfeld

  • Project Manager

    Elena Scarabotolo

  • Design Team

    Adriana Aun, Gabriel Bicudo, Sebastian Murr, Katherina Ortner, Relbert Amorin, Pablo Resende

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Beginning of Project

    Fevereiro 2011

  • Beginning of construction

    Outubro 2014

  • Completion

    Dezembro 2017

  • Number Of Floors

    26 (6 Subsolos + Térreo + 19 Pavimentos)

  • General Contractor

    Bn Engenharia

  • Structural Engineering

    Pasqua & Graziano Associados

  • Metallic Structure Engineering

    Pereira & Pillon Arquitetura e Engenharia Ltda

  • Electrical And Plumbing Engineering

    Soeng Eh Projetos Ltda

  • Frames Consultant

    Paulo Duarte Consultores

  • Landscape Design

    Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

  • Developer

    Planservice Engenheiros Associados Ltda

  • Visual communication

    Roberto Cipolla

  • Plot Area

    1.986m²

  • Ground Floor - Reception, Lobby, Bar

    1.986m ²

  • 1st Floor - Theater

    656,87m²

  • 2nd Floor - Theater

    403,32m²

  • 3rd Floor - Theater

    327,86m²

  • 4th Floor - Restaurant

    539,82m²

  • 5th To 9th Floor - 2 Offices

    655,77m²

  • 10th Floor - 1 Office

    505,78m²

  • 11th To 17th Floor - 2 Offices

    547,14m²

  • 18th To 19th Floor - 1 Two Storey Office

    519,45m²

  • 1st To 5th Underground - Garage

    1.526,69m²

  • 6th Underground

    342m²
Text description provided by the architects. Rising at the corner of Rua Augusta and Alameda Santos, in the high‐rise cluster along Avenida Paulista and across from Conjunto Nacional, Santos Augusta will appreciate privileged views of the city, unobstructed over the Jardins area.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The tower itself comprises four stacked volumes – with different sizes, textures and alignments, elevated from the ground level. It rests on four pillars and the central core, thus keeping the floor at street level free and unimpeded ‐ a plaza stretching out as an extension of the sidewalk.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the street and past the reception/box office, visitors find on one side the access to the lifts leading to the office suites, and, on the other, the staircase and lifts to the theater – the latter, in fact, along with its dressing rooms, storage and restrooms, compose the first volume in the tower, right above ground level.

Northwest Elevation
Northwest Elevation

The second volume (floors 5 to 9), as well as the third (floors 11 to 17), are entirely reserved to office suites, containing 1 or 2 units per plate, each opening onto a private balcony.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The fourth and last volume, in turn, houses one two storey office suite on floors 18 and 19, and technical areas on the 20th floor.

Plans 5 ° to 18 ° Floor
Plans 5 ° to 18 ° Floor

Between one volume and the next there are transitional levels (floors 4, 10 and 18). Floor 4 contains the restaurant; floor 10, (leasable area416‐m²) 1 or 2 office suites, floor 18, the lower level of the two storey office. On these, the perimeter of the walled area recedes from the edges and is completely wrapped by plant‐lined terraces. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Such arrangement, which highlights the independence and difference across the volumes, also gives the impression they float freely one above the other. The parking, intended both to users of the offices and the theater and restaurant, features 229 spaces distributed along 5 underground levels.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

About this office
Isay Weinfeld
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Brazil
Cite: "Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld" [Edifício Santos Augusta / Isay Weinfeld] 18 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911617/santos-augusta-building-isay-weinfeld/> ISSN 0719-8884

