Santos Augusta Building / Isay Weinfeld

Architects
LocationAlameda Santos, 2.159 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01419-100, Brazil
Category
Author
Project ManagerElena Scarabotolo
Design TeamAdriana Aun, Gabriel Bicudo, Sebastian Murr, Katherina Ortner, Relbert Amorin, Pablo Resende
Area0.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Beginning of ProjectFevereiro 2011
Beginning of constructionOutubro 2014
CompletionDezembro 2017
Number Of Floors26 (6 Subsolos + Térreo + 19 Pavimentos)
General ContractorBn Engenharia
Structural EngineeringPasqua & Graziano Associados
Metallic Structure EngineeringPereira & Pillon Arquitetura e Engenharia Ltda
Electrical And Plumbing EngineeringSoeng Eh Projetos Ltda
Frames ConsultantPaulo Duarte Consultores
Landscape DesignRodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo
DeveloperPlanservice Engenheiros Associados Ltda
Visual communicationRoberto Cipolla
Plot Area1.986m²
Ground Floor - Reception, Lobby, Bar1.986m ²
1st Floor - Theater656,87m²
2nd Floor - Theater403,32m²
3rd Floor - Theater327,86m²
4th Floor - Restaurant539,82m²
5th To 9th Floor - 2 Offices655,77m²
10th Floor - 1 Office505,78m²
11th To 17th Floor - 2 Offices547,14m²
18th To 19th Floor - 1 Two Storey Office519,45m²
1st To 5th Underground - Garage1.526,69m²
6th Underground342m²
Text description provided by the architects. Rising at the corner of Rua Augusta and Alameda Santos, in the high‐rise cluster along Avenida Paulista and across from Conjunto Nacional, Santos Augusta will appreciate privileged views of the city, unobstructed over the Jardins area.
The tower itself comprises four stacked volumes – with different sizes, textures and alignments, elevated from the ground level. It rests on four pillars and the central core, thus keeping the floor at street level free and unimpeded ‐ a plaza stretching out as an extension of the sidewalk.
From the street and past the reception/box office, visitors find on one side the access to the lifts leading to the office suites, and, on the other, the staircase and lifts to the theater – the latter, in fact, along with its dressing rooms, storage and restrooms, compose the first volume in the tower, right above ground level.
The second volume (floors 5 to 9), as well as the third (floors 11 to 17), are entirely reserved to office suites, containing 1 or 2 units per plate, each opening onto a private balcony.
The fourth and last volume, in turn, houses one two storey office suite on floors 18 and 19, and technical areas on the 20th floor.
Between one volume and the next there are transitional levels (floors 4, 10 and 18). Floor 4 contains the restaurant; floor 10, (leasable area416‐m²) 1 or 2 office suites, floor 18, the lower level of the two storey office. On these, the perimeter of the walled area recedes from the edges and is completely wrapped by plant‐lined terraces.
Such arrangement, which highlights the independence and difference across the volumes, also gives the impression they float freely one above the other. The parking, intended both to users of the offices and the theater and restaurant, features 229 spaces distributed along 5 underground levels.