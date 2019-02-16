Teringa / FGR Architects

+ 27

Architects FGR Architects

Location Toorak, Australia

Category Houses

Lead Architects Feras Raffoul, Andrew Karabatsakis, Williams Liau

Area 942.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Peter Bennets

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder SFO Construction

Civil & Structural Engineer Intrax

Building Surveyor Checkpoint Building Surveyor

Mechanical Supplier ModCons

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

A new Toorak home raises the bar of architectural excellence and wellness design

An unmissable luxury three-level Toorak mansion, which incorporates wellness technology throughout, stands out as a strong design statement in the upmarket neighborhood. Designed by FGR Architects, the home, located on Teringa Place, is the first in Australia to incorporate the wellness platform Darwin by global company Delos, which uses leading technology to monitor and purify a home’s air, filter water, adapt to natural light and mitigate harmful indoor environmental concerns.

Putting wellness at the heart of the home aligns closely to the architects’ principals and provided a groundbreaking opportunity to incorporate this world-leading technology into a luxury home. - “Our design for Teringa Place was guided by using pure, raw and simple materials to apply an innovative approach and create a home that enriches lives, which allowed for the seamless integration of wellness technology”, said Feras Raffoul, director of FGR Architects.

The design itself – a fluid concrete façade with cascading tinted glass – has an immense presence on the streetscape. Protected from the street by a solid concrete wall, rolling grass follows the baton-like structure, subtly leading down to a seven-car basement with room for a gym. The main entry point of the home is also protected by a statement solid black gate and individual batten-like fence, creating a private walkway with solid powder coated aluminum used to create a definitive pathway.

Upon entering the home, there is an immediate emphasis on spatial volume, with 7m high glass creating an overall sense of transparency throughout the home which consists of 1022sqm of living space. An office and study space is strategically placed at the entry point of the home, creating a private work environment which is comfortably separated from the lounge area and the rest of the house.

FGR Architects Director Feras Raffoul explains that deliberate design language was used to emphasize the importance of space and enhance the sense of wellbeing in the home: “Deliberate design language has been used to create a softness from the entry point to the inside living area of the home, which is open-plan and well-lit due to the vast glass panels which have been installed. - “We chose to incorporate the glazed façade to maximize full sunlight during the day and window furnishings can be used to provide protection in the evening. The home was designed so that the canopy delicately peels away to fully utilize natural light and add to the sense of space and wellbeing we wanted to achieve,” says Feras.

The mid-level of the home is specifically designed for entertaining guests and catering for a large family, with the dining area smoothly transitioning to the self-cleaning pool, alfresco and sunbathing space through large, foldaway glass doors. - “This property has been designed to cater for the differing needs of a large family. The mix of open-plan and private space created in this home allows for all types of families to live together under one roof,” Feras continues.

A clean and considered palette has been used with all wall surface areas, including cement renders complemented with bluestone and timber flooring. Dark joinery has been used throughout the home, fitting expertly with the sealed glass against steel structure that makes the front façade. The expansive kitchen is complete with a butler’s pantry and large statement marble island bench. All north facing, the kitchen, dining, and living area maximize natural light and ensure good solar activity. The home itself is also environmentally friendly with a superior energy efficiency rating.

Moving to the third level, the staircase is elegantly completed with floor length glass railings that lead to five bedrooms each complete with ensuites and walk-in wardrobes. The lavish master bedroom further includes a full dressing room and hidden television.“We tried to do something a bit different with this property and we believe, architecturally speaking, it now sits in its own category. With its gentle curves, the design is fluid and there is a softness from every entry point which translates to the modern approach to living and wellness in the home,” Feras added.