M4 / Zooco Estudio

+ 23

Architects Zooco Estudio

Location Las Rozas, Spain

Category Houses

Authors Zooco estudio: Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martin Martinez,

Area 4628.4 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Imagen Subliminal

Collaborators María Larriba Hombrados, Alejandro Cortizo Garcia

Construction Geyn construciones

Design Team Zooco Estudio More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. M4 House is the result of the rupture of the pure volumes regarding a strict sense of orientation.

Located at the top of the land, you can see the forest of pines, oaks, and cedars that grow to the south, framing the views.

We break and desegregate the residential type volume in a pitched roof oriented always in the N-S direction, generating in this facade large openings and in its perpendicular side blind gaps that facilitate the accommodation of the structural elements.

As a result, we obtain three articulated volumes, two of which fly over the terrain, providing protection and shelter under them.

To provide solidity and forcefulness in contrast to the pronounced cantilevers, all the volumes are finished in limestone.

It is worth noting the diversity and differences between the N-S and E-O facades. The first are permeable and light, open to the surroundings, while the second are blind, heavy walls, inspired by the profile of the house type, however, with the relationship with what surrounds them.