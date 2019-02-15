World
  M4 / Zooco Estudio

M4 / Zooco Estudio

  • 06:00 - 15 February, 2019
M4 / Zooco Estudio
M4 / Zooco Estudio, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

  • Architects

    Zooco Estudio

  • Location

    Las Rozas, Spain

  • Category

    Houses

  • Authors

    Zooco estudio: Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martin Martinez,

  • Area

    4628.4 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Imagen Subliminal

  • Collaborators

    María Larriba Hombrados, Alejandro Cortizo Garcia

  • Construction

    Geyn construciones

  • Design Team

    Zooco Estudio
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. M4 House is the result of the rupture of the pure volumes regarding a strict sense of orientation.

Located at the top of the land, you can see the forest of pines, oaks, and cedars that grow to the south, framing the views.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

We break and desegregate the residential type volume in a pitched roof oriented always in the N-S direction, generating in this facade large openings and in its perpendicular side blind gaps that facilitate the accommodation of the structural elements.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

As a result, we obtain three articulated volumes, two of which fly over the terrain, providing protection and shelter under them.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

To provide solidity and forcefulness in contrast to the pronounced cantilevers, all the volumes are finished in limestone.

It is worth noting the diversity and differences between the N-S and E-O facades. The first are permeable and light, open to the surroundings, while the second are blind, heavy walls, inspired by the profile of the house type, however, with the relationship with what surrounds them.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

