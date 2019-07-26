World
Schierker Feuerstein Arena / GRAFT, © Michael Moser
© Michael Moser

© Michael Moser © Matthias Bein © Michael Moser © Michael Moser

  • Architects

    GRAFT

  • Location

    Bodeweg 16, 38879 Wernigerode, Germany

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    GRAFT Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH - Lars Krückeberg, Wolfram Putz, Thomas Willemeit

  • Project Lead

    Stefanie Götz, René Lotz

  • Project team

    Aleksandra Zajko, Alexandra Tobescu, Anna Wittwer, Annette Finke, Aurelius Weber, Daniel Finck, Djordje Zdravkovic, Dorothea von Rotberg, Evgenia Dimopoulou, Georg Schmidthals, Inga Anger, Jorge Luis Arias, Marta Piaseczynska, Marvin Bratke, Oliver O. Rednitz, Philip Weibhauser, Primosz Strazar, Sara Gomez, Sven Bauer

  • Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Michael Moser, Matthias Bein

  • Structural Planning

    Schlaich Bergermann und Partner

  • Technical Planning

    IMF – Ingenieurgesellschaft Meinhardt Fulst GmbH

  • Landscape Architect:

    WES – Landschaftsarchitektur

  • Fire Protection

    HHP, Braunschweig

  • Building Physics

    Ingenieurbüro Mark Bartel, Bad Harzburg

  • Lighting Design Roof

    Jack Be Nimble

  • Construction Supervision

    IGS INGENIEURE GmbH & Co. KG

  • Woodworks

    Tischlerei Göbel, Buttstädt

  • Metalwork

    KGM Zerbst GmbH, Zerbst/Anhalt

  • Brickwork and Concrete

    Umwelttechnik und Wasserbau GmbH

  • Roof Structure

    Zeman & Co Gesellschaft mbH

  • Roof membrane

    Taiyo Europe GmbH
© Matthias Bein
© Matthias Bein

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Harz Mountains, in the Schierke district belonging to Wernigerode, a historic and listed ice stadium has been renovated. In 2013, GRAFT won the European architecture tendering for the reactivation of the former natural ice stadium and convinced the jury with their unique roof construction. The task of the competition was to transform the stadium area into a multi-functional arena. Cultural as well as sport events should be possible throughout the year- independent of weather conditions. The existing natural stone terraces and the listed wooden referee tower were asked to be retained and included into the new design. Sanitary facilities, technical services, administration, and changing rooms as well as the gastronomy should find its place in two functional buildings completing the arena.

© Michael Moser
© Michael Moser

The draft by GRAFT is characterized by a roof structure that is anchored in just two points; it protects the space from rain, snow, and sunlight, but simultaneously reveals the view to the surrounding mountains and the sky above. The roof positions itself with natural lightness and elegance and merges into the landscape. The structure was developed in cooperation with Schlaich Bergermann Partner and consists of a ring in steel construction with a steel rope net covered by PTFE membrane. The roof covers an area of 2,700 square meters.

© Michael Moser
© Michael Moser

The historic stadium area transforms into a multifunctional arena presenting a highly touristic attraction. Due to the conversion measures, the arena now functions as a protected artificial ice rink in winter and a space for cultural events like concerts and theatre plays as well as sport and health events during summertime.

Two new buildings on the eastern and western side of the stadium host the gastronomic range and further functional spaces. The buildings each encompass the foundation blocks of the roof so that they are visually integrated into the structure. They strongly blend into the topography and are therefore perceived as part of the landscape.

© Michael Moser
© Michael Moser

