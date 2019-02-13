World
  7. Skyline House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects

Skyline House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects

  • 17:00 - 13 February, 2019
Skyline House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects
Skyline House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects, © Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

© Ben Hosking

  • Engineering

    Andrew Cherubin & Associates Engineers

  • Landscape

    ASCO Landscapes

  • First Floor Living

    129 m2

  • Second Floor Living

    112 m2

  • Carpot / Store

    70 m2

  • Courtyard

    60 m2

  • Covered Deck

    50 m2

  • Rooftop Terrace

    60 m2
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. The home is located in a bushfire prone area and responds to the potential direct fire threat by providing a solid (fire-rated) interface in that location.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

This approach led to the creation of an insular, sheltered courtyard zone, which has the added benefit of allowing access to north winter sun in the living zones.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking
Section A / Section B
Section A / Section B
© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

Located on a steep incline, the home responds to site constraints by stepping up the hillside, creating split level zones; carport/storage at the lowest level, living zones on the central level and bedroom zones at the highest level.
The stepped design allows for unobstructed view corridors from each level.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

The material palette on the dwelling was selected to firstly adhere to stringent bushfire compliance requirements and secondly, to ensure that little to no long-term maintenance would be required.

© Ben Hosking
© Ben Hosking

About this office
Lachlan Shepherd Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Skyline House / Lachlan Shepherd Architects" 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911333/skyline-house-lachlan-shepherd-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

