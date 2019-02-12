Fitzroy North House / BENT Architecture

+ 23

Builder Greg Scott Constructions

Structural Engineer Keith Long and Associates P/L

Landscape Ben Scott Landscape Design

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation and extension of a semi-detached Edwardian family home in Fitzroy North. The living areas were extended and re-configured to take advantage of the abundant natural light offered by the sites northerly aspect.

A courtyard at the junction of the old and new parts of the house ensures that daylight infiltrates deep into the house. Large glazed doors and windows create a fluid connection between internal and external spaces. This relationship is further enhanced by continuity between internal and external building elements and materials.

Ceilings flow outward to form external eaves and the conversation that is established externally between the natural timber elements and dark cladding is echoed in the internal material palette. The ceiling over the dining area offers a dramatic shift in height, providing spatial clarity in an otherwise open plan living area.

The upper level delivers a secluded Master Bedroom, Robe and Ensuite as well as a separate study. The conceptual principals of the project flow through these spaces in their materiality as well as the relationship that is forged between internal and external building elements. Full height windows and a continuous raised garden bed extend along the width of the bedroom, blurring the transition from internal to external spaces and drawing the eye through greenery to the open skies beyond.