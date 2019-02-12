World
  Fitzroy North House / BENT Architecture

Fitzroy North House / BENT Architecture

  12 February, 2019
Fitzroy North House / BENT Architecture
Fitzroy North House / BENT Architecture, © Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

© Tatjana Plitt

  • Builder

    Greg Scott Constructions

  • Structural Engineer

    Keith Long and Associates P/L

  • Landscape

    Ben Scott Landscape Design
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a renovation and extension of a semi-detached Edwardian family home in Fitzroy North. The living areas were extended and re-configured to take advantage of the abundant natural light offered by the sites northerly aspect.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

A courtyard at the junction of the old and new parts of the house ensures that daylight infiltrates deep into the house. Large glazed doors and windows create a fluid connection between internal and external spaces. This relationship is further enhanced by continuity between internal and external building elements and materials.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Ceilings flow outward to form external eaves and the conversation that is established externally between the natural timber elements and dark cladding is echoed in the internal material palette. The ceiling over the dining area offers a dramatic shift in height, providing spatial clarity in an otherwise open plan living area.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The upper level delivers a secluded Master Bedroom, Robe and Ensuite as well as a separate study. The conceptual principals of the project flow through these spaces in their materiality as well as the relationship that is forged between internal and external building elements. Full height windows and a continuous raised garden bed extend along the width of the bedroom, blurring the transition from internal to external spaces and drawing the eye through greenery to the open skies beyond.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

BENT Architecture
Office

