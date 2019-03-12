Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro

-
Architects
-
LocationSão Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectAlexandre Dal Fabbro
-
Area450.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsStaphanie Cortelli, Nathalia Coelho, Ana Luisa Abreu
-
EngineeringPotentia Engenharia
-
Consultants - Electrical and HydraulicDlameza
-
Consultants - AutomationTaag Brasil
-
Consultants - LightingCarlos Fortes
-
Consultants - LandscapeGil Fialho
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the bustling metropolis, Alexandre Dal Fabbro gives a contemporary atmosphere combined with Brazilian and international design to this 19th and 20th floor penthouse in Sao Paulo.
Given the opportunity to re-invent the whole 400m² penthouse and attend the new owner needs, the first idea for the apartment was creating and integrated and fluid indoor-outdoor space. Instead of segmented rooms, the decision was made to leave most of the lower floor 100% united, but with isolating possibility
Two Sliding doors makes the kitchen area open to the living area, the bigger one over laps the dining table with a combined sliding and folding system. Another 5 glazed sliding windows make sure one loses the perception of what’s indoor and was outdoor where the sculptural glass and carrara swimming pool is.