Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro

Collaborators Staphanie Cortelli, Nathalia Coelho, Ana Luisa Abreu

Engineering Potentia Engenharia

Consultants - Electrical and Hydraulic Dlameza

Consultants - Automation Taag Brasil

Consultants - Lighting Carlos Fortes

Consultants - Landscape Gil Fialho

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the bustling metropolis, Alexandre Dal Fabbro gives a contemporary atmosphere combined with Brazilian and international design to this 19th and 20th floor penthouse in Sao Paulo.

Given the opportunity to re-invent the whole 400m² penthouse and attend the new owner needs, the first idea for the apartment was creating and integrated and fluid indoor-outdoor space. Instead of segmented rooms, the decision was made to leave most of the lower floor 100% united, but with isolating possibility

Two Sliding doors makes the kitchen area open to the living area, the bigger one over laps the dining table with a combined sliding and folding system. Another 5 glazed sliding windows make sure one loses the perception of what’s indoor and was outdoor where the sculptural glass and carrara swimming pool is.