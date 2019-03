Metropolis 450 Penthouse. / Alexandre Dal Fabbro

+ 23

Architects Alexandre Dal Fabbro

Location São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

Category Apartment Interiors

Lead Architect Alexandre Dal Fabbro

Area 450.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Salvador Cordaro

Collaborators Staphanie Cortelli, Nathalia Coelho, Ana Luisa Abreu

Engineering Potentia Engenharia

Consultants - Electrical and Hydraulic Dlameza

Consultants - Automation Taag Brasil

Consultants - Lighting Carlos Fortes

Consultants - Landscape Gil Fialho

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the bustling metropolis, Alexandre Dal Fabbro gives a contemporary atmosphere combined with Brazilian and international design to this 19th and 20th floor penthouse in Sao Paulo.

Given the opportunity to re-invent the whole 400m² penthouse and attend the new owner needs, the first idea for the apartment was creating and integrated and fluid indoor-outdoor space. Instead of segmented rooms, the decision was made to leave most of the lower floor 100% united, but with isolating possibility

Two Sliding doors makes the kitchen area open to the living area, the bigger one over laps the dining table with a combined sliding and folding system. Another 5 glazed sliding windows make sure one loses the perception of what’s indoor and was outdoor where the sculptural glass and carrara swimming pool is.