World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Mexico
  5. Landa + Martínez Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Reforma Latino Tower / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos

Reforma Latino Tower / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 15 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Reforma Latino Tower / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Reforma Latino Tower / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos, © The Raws
© The Raws

© The Raws © The Raws © The Raws © Jorge Vertiz + 20

  • Main collaborators

    Agustín Landa Ruiloba, Rolando Martínez, Rubén Martínez, Manuel Martínez, Ignacio Albear, Abelardo González, Ana Maria Zambrano, Marcelo Lozoya.

  • Construction

    SIMESA , COREY

  • Structural Calculation

    Cesar Méndez Franco S.C.

  • Lighting

    LUZ + FORMA

  • Air conditioner

    DYPRO, CYVSA

  • Facade Engineering

    Aluvisa

  • LEED Consulting

    Civita

  • Green Walls

    VERDE VERTICAL
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jorge Vertiz
© Jorge Vertiz

Text description provided by the architects. Reforma Latino is a 185-meter high office building on Mexico City’s iconic Reforma Avenue. Its structure consists of steel and concrete frames that are visible on the east and west façades, frame a penthouse and sustain a heliport. The building has four underground and thirteen above ground floors for parking, with thirty-four office floors. Open floor plans can be easily subdivided; elevators and services are grouped in a lineal module at the center and minimize the need for hallways.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

The structural frames, which are anchored in deep piles, were designed to maximize spatial and constructive efficiency while sustaining a large-scale structure in a seismic area and on unstable land. Construction began with a steel structure, which was later covered in cement. This process allowed for work on the building’s lower and upper sections to occur simultaneously. The buildings cistern, in the lowest underground floor, functions as a keel, giving the building greater stability.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!
Sky lobby plan
Sky lobby plan
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Reforma Latino is a building in which structure, construction process and the distribution of spaces are part a single architectural system. The result is an orderly and flexible building. In a very narrow lot, the design team and its choice of materials resulted in a building with functional and ample office space, where all interior spaces are reached by natural light. The building was awarded the 2018 IMEI-BOMA prize for low carbon footprint and the efficiency of its spaces. Reforma Latino is a LEED Gold certified building.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Landa + Martínez Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Steel Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Sustainability Mexico
Cite: "Reforma Latino Tower / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos" [Torre Reforma Latino / Landa + Martínez Arquitectos] 15 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/911100/reforma-latino-tower-landa-plus-martinez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream