World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. South Korea
  5. Z_Lab
  6. 2017
  7. Around Follie / Z_Lab

Around Follie / Z_Lab

  • 00:00 - 11 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Around Follie / Z_Lab
Save this picture!
Around Follie / Z_Lab, © Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

© Byung-geun Lee © Byung-geun Lee © Byung-geun Lee © Byung-geun Lee + 36

  • Architectural Draft

    LEEU Architecture Shop Drawing & Construction | GAU Architecture, APRO Construction

  • Wooden House Construction

    Trust Home

  • Airstream Remodeling

    Yoon Streamer

  • Kitchen Furniture

    Bybigtable

  • Lighting

    LIMAS

  • Camping Site Lighting

    1004 Lighting

  • BBQ Smoker Built

    The Pwned

  • Furniture

    Oblique Table
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Around Follie is located on a wide ground next to Nasiri-Oreum (Oreum: the rising small defunct volcano in the Jeju, the Jeju dialect). Z_Lab leading this project saw the potential of the land and combined two concepts: outdoor and community.

Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

They wanted to make a place that fully renders Jeju’s nature as it is for a community that shares sensibility while spending time together, as well as a place that fully offers the essence of outdoor experience.They spread the objects around Follie in a wide land area every 20 meters, so that events and cultural programs can be flexibly interconnected and make the place livelier.

Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

The campsite is made up of seven lodges, three Airstreams, a number of campsites, and other additional facilities. A.Ground performs many purposes: BBQ pub and café, reception, and shop. Follie Park, which has a swimming pool, is a space where you can use it as a a stage for festivals or events. The lodge is organized into 4 types: loft, twin, suite, and Pool Villa. The arrangement of a stone grave in Jeju inspired the idea where the space expands from two and three to four, giving it more diversity.

Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

Unique design utilizing the natural materials and the colors that are matched with the surroundings shapes the identity of Around Follie. A unique design that uses the material properties and colors to match the surroundings creates the identity of Around Follie.It has enabled multi-option such as linking camping decks and caravans so that variety of activities can take place based on camping. They also wanted to attempt the “movable stay” with ideas like a Micro Bus, including the food truck Eriba Puck, etc., that they saw at camping festivals—for the feeling of free-spirited camping.

Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

They obtained 17, 27, and 31 ft. Airstreams made in the 1960s and updated them to a new version. A. Ground, the first impression of Around Follie, is a cafe, shop, restaurant, and observatory for visitors and a reception desk for guests.A horizontal design is harmonized with the surrounding landscape.It is a community place for both visitors and guests and serves as a community that encompasses the entire area.With eight tent sites, one auto home site and six deck sites (also known as huts), the camp site is a place where you can enjoy the outdoor experience that Around Follie is aiming for.

Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

Around Follie is already beloved by many visitors as a space to satisfy both design and outdoor experience with its identity of “camping” and “accommodation.” While institutional regulations have created an absence of camping parks such as Autohome and Holiday Park in Korea, Around Follie was recognized as a complex campsite that expanded the base of camping culture and completed from a creative perspective.Around Follie was the first in Korea to win the 2018 Communication Design Retail category of Reddot award, one of the three major design awards. Outdoor travel in harmony with the landscape makes Around Follie a place worth visiting.

Save this picture!
© Byung-geun Lee
© Byung-geun Lee

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Z_Lab
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging South Korea
Cite: "Around Follie / Z_Lab" 11 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910965/around-follie-z-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream