FBF Collezione / N2B Arquitetura

Architects N2B Arquitetura

Location Irene Toniolli Domench - Jardim Nova Alianca Sul, Ribeirão Preto - SP, Brazil

Category Exhibition Center

Lead Architect Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker

Area 3516.9 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Fran Parente

Manufacturers

Pressurization and Air Conditioning Project Termopress Refrigeração e Projeto de Pressurização Ltda.

Pre-Molded Structure Project Marka

Metal Structure Project Ferriani

Structural Design Weisberg

Air Conditioning Project Engelux

Hydraulic/Electrical/Firefighter Project Brocanelli

Elevators Villarta

Solar Energy Project Blue Sol

Luminotechnical Project Lucenera

Automation Project Kumasa

Electrical/Hydraulic Design B & L Engenharia

Constructor MVA Construtora

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. A garage created from the principle that confers to the yearning of a collector: contemplation. Designed to meet expectations regarding storage, exhibition, and maintenance of a collection of motorcycles and classic cars that were selected over almost three decades, among them unique cars in South America. In this way, the architectural solutions for accessibility and spatiality adopted for building design, prioritize to meet all the needs of this valuable collection. The accesses are located on several faces of the building, so that the vehicles can transit through the route without difficulty, even from one floor to the other.

In the center of the building, the atrium is structured in a complex metal structure, where a car lift with a capacity of 3 tons is leased, allowing an easy movement of the collection to all 3 floors of the building. Next to the elevator box is the main access staircase of the floors, also in metallic structure. The central atrium allows the entrance of controlled light and transparency between the floors. Unlike the other floors, the subsoil has the minimum of light and external air exchange possible, making it more watertight and naturally cooled, an environment conducive to the conservation of the collection.

On the ground floor are the workshops and the main exhibition yard, this one with a vain of impressive 30 meters in length and 9 meters high in height, executed in a prefabricated structure. In this same structure, the metal catwalk where the main motorcycles of the collection are exposed is fixed. In the outer area, a grid was created for the protection and privacy of the building, which also allows maximum opening, created for the purpose of attending events of the branch and occasionally used as a helipad. Under this slope was installed a reservoir of 70,000 liters of rainwater that is captured by the roof, responsible for supplying toilets, taps of the mechanical workshop and irrigation of the garden.

In addition to this rainwater harvesting, the roof houses a large solar energy system with more than 160 photovoltaic panels with the capacity to generate enough energy to make the building fully self-sufficient. The building has a complex air conditioning system integrated with smoke exhaustion equipment that meets the fire department's specifications and also maintains positive internal pressure on days of a dust storm, keeping the collection clean. The lighting is made in LED with the galvanized pipes apparent. The aspect that emphasizes the characteristic industrial character of a garage.

In the part of the mechanical workshop, all sinks and drains were designed with a system that separates the oil, storing it in an isolated place and preventing that waste is discarded in an inadequate way. The building was designed with the best and most current techniques available in the market, respecting the function of the object above all else.