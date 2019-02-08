World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Case Design Studio
  6. 2011
  7. House in Tamagawa / Case Design Studio

House in Tamagawa / Case Design Studio

  • 20:00 - 8 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Tamagawa / Case Design Studio
Save this picture!
House in Tamagawa / Case Design Studio, Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Courtesy of Case Design Studio

Courtesy of Case Design Studio Courtesy of Case Design Studio Courtesy of Case Design Studio Courtesy of Case Design Studio + 20

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Courtesy of Case Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The site faces the Tama River, and there are gentle embankment and front road of around 2m in height that the grass grew between the river. A wall surface retreat line was decided in a scenic zone, and building area was limited by 44 square meters.
I established the basement to get a necessary area and did it with a master bedroom and a storeroom and posted a child room and an amusement place in the first floor facing the garden in piano nobile at the good second floor level of the view.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Courtesy of Case Design Studio

The south side becomes the whole between opening-like one room to make use of the view of an expanse and the river to the embankment. Translucent stairs and stairwell run in the center of the hall, and a position and the size of the stairwell change in each floor, and create various places to stay of the study and a living room, the amusement place; is constituted.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Courtesy of Case Design Studio

A finial of the stairwells is a penthouse fitted with glass which stuck out of the roof terrace planted trees in, and the wire to climb of a pergola and the liana of the blind is incorporated. It is a small building, but I enjoy a comfortable view, and children run about in the dead-end building which there is not.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Case Design Studio
Courtesy of Case Design Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Case Design Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "House in Tamagawa / Case Design Studio" 08 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910910/house-in-tamagawa-case-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream