Alejandro Aravena and David Chipperfield Among Speakers at Mextrópoli's Architecture Festival 2019

Mextrópoli is a ludic and reflexive event that heightens the voices of architects, city planners and authorities to generate knowledge about the city that occupants inhabit. At Mextrópoli, public spaces are filled with pavilions, panel discussions that involve prominent actors in issues such as urbanism and public policy, as well as a strong selection of speakers. This program seeks to include all citizens. Students, activists, urban planners and architects are welcome to experience the extraordinary city.

In its sixth edition, the Mextrópoli Architecture and City Festival will propose new ways of thinking about the city as an open territory that is continually redefining its limits.

Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena, 2016 Pritzker Prize winner; David Chipperfield, whose projects include the Jumex Museum in Mexico City; Mexican chronicler Juan Villoro; designer Carla Fernández; former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa; French architect Dominique Perrault, among others will be in attendance. In addition to the conferences, Mextrópoli will also inaugurate seven architectural exhibitions in different venues in Mexico City. The Museum of the City will inaugurate exhibitions by architects David Chipperfield, Dominique Perrault, and a photographic exhibition Miradas Latinoamericanas. In the Franz Mayer Museum, the young Mexican firm MMX will be exhibited, and the Gallery of El Rule will house projects by João Carrillo da Graça, who is responsible for the Historical Archive in Oaxaca building. The Old College of San Ildefonso will open its doors to Mexican architect Manuel Cervantes. As every year, Mextrópoli will also offer routes, workshops, dialogue conferences, film screenings and more than 20 installations in the public space. The event was programmed in partnership with the Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, the French, Dutch, and Spanish embassies through Spanish Cultural Action, universities such as UNAM, CENTRO, Anáhuac Norte, Marista de Mérida and the support of companies such as Grupo Habita, Roñex, Lanxess, Arauco, 1800 an Comex.

With more than 100 activities and an attendance of 88,000 students, professionals, and inhabitants, Mextrópoli is once again positioned to be one of the best events in the city. The event will take place from March 9-12, 2019 in Mexico City.

For more information, visit Mextrópoli's website.