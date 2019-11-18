Roriz Social Sanitary Facilities / pema studio

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The study focused on public use sanitary facilities, in need of urgent intervention. A previously degraded and dysfunctional space whose requalification is based on three fundamental principles: the space functionality, the limit budget imposed and respect for the context, spirit and history of this place.

The project entire development came from a clear functional problem, the access to a storage room, made through the entrance into the men's toilets.

In response to this problem, the project was developed around the creation of a single entrance into the building, which assumes itself as an extension of the public road to its interior and gives direct access to the storage room, it's through this new "inner street" that the access to the men's and women's toilets is made.

The choice for the stabilized oxidized iron grid arises from the historical context of this old building, an old chain of this region of which still remains the heavily oxidized grid in the small windows.

Added to this all, is the will to do something contemporary, provocative and relaxed that can challenge the typical local public work paradigm.

The monolithic granite washbasin, an abundant stone in this region, assumes an imposing form and translates the craftsmanship of working on stone, an art once common in the people of this place, currently in extinction.