World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2019
  7. Tacoma Art Museum Benaroya Wing / Olson Kundig

Tacoma Art Museum Benaroya Wing / Olson Kundig

  • 19:00 - 5 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tacoma Art Museum Benaroya Wing / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
Tacoma Art Museum Benaroya Wing / Olson Kundig, © Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

© Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider © Benjamin Benschneider + 20

  • Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Location

    Tacoma, Washington, United States

  • Category

    Museum

  • Lead Architects

    Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal; Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, Principal; Kimberly Shoemake-Medlock, Project Manager; Thomas Brown, LEED® AP, Project Manager; Brian Walters, LEED® AP, Laura Bartunek, Rehanna Rojiani, Architectural Staff; Vikram Sami, AIA, BEMP, LEED® AP BD+C, Building Performance; Michelle Arab, ASLA, Landscape Architecture

  • Area

    6595.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Benjamin Benschneider

  • General Contractor

    JTM Construction

  • Civil Engineer

    CPL

  • Structural Engineer

    PCS

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

    WSP

  • Lighting Design

    Arup

  • Acoustic Consultant

    BRC Acoustics & Audiovisual Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

Text description provided by the architects. The newest addition to Tacoma Art Museum, the Benaroya Wing is a 6,595-square-foot expansion to house the Benaroya Collection, a legacy gift donated to the museum by Rebecca and Jack Benaroya. The design of the Benaroya Wing balances opacity and transparency to provide optimal viewing conditions for more than 350 works of glass art, paintings and sculpture by Northwest and international artists. The addition also strengthens the visual connection between TAM and the city by activating the north end of the museum and offering a new platform for visitors to observe the urban context from the galleries.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

The addition includes 4,800 square feet of new gallery space, which will contain works from the Benaroya Collection as well as rotating special exhibits. Because the Benaroya Collection was originally a privately held collection and contains many glass artworks, the key design strategies were founded around a sensitivity to scale, lighting and protection of the art. The resulting design translates this private collection to a civic-scaled public exhibition forum. The galleries include flexible exhibit armatures and moveable temporary walls that allow curators to present the collection in multiple ways.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

In addition to an expanded collection, the Benaroya Wing allows TAM to offer more visibility to the community. At the far end of the new wing is the Vista Gallery, comprised of a 46-foot-wide window wall projecting six feet out from the building’s face. This window wall overlooks the Prairie Line Trail’s pedestrian and bike paths, and the urban context of the city beyond. A new illuminated beacon for the museum, the Benaroya Gallery draws the eye and creates a new point of connection between TAM, its collections and the community of Tacoma it serves.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

“With the new Benaroya Wing, I’m most excited about the opportunity to break down traditional thresholds between the museum and the public. The new Vista Gallery is designed to entice people inside to view the Benaroya Collection by offering a peek-a-boo or a look into what’s happening inside the museum.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal.

Save this picture!
© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum United States
Cite: "Tacoma Art Museum Benaroya Wing / Olson Kundig" 05 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910763/tacoma-art-museum-benaroya-wing-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream