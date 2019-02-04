43 Cities Hosting the 2019 Open House Festival

Open House Worldwide has published their 2019 calendar, detailing the 43 cities set to take part in the international event. The festival, founded in 1992, is the world’s longest-established, largest, and fastest-growing network of urban architecture festivals for the public. Open House offers a simple yet powerful concept: to democratize urban architecture through free access to public and private buildings over a 48-hour period.
Newcomers to the 2019 family include Brno (Czech Republic), Tallinn (Estonia), Valencia (Spain), and Naples (Italy). By 2020, it is anticipated that 50 cities will take part in the event, which reaches nearly one million people globally each year. Previously, ArchDaily has attended and covered Open House events in London, Dublin, and Belfast, all of which are returning for the 2019 edition.
In many ways, citizens can feel excluded from architecture, often seen as the preserve of professionals. But this does not mean they haven’t wanted to explore and debate the quality of architecture and places: there was just no opportunity for them to do so. In every city, Open House creates a uniquely independent and informal forum where policymakers, the public, and professionals meet on an equal basis.
-Victoria Thornton OBE Hon FRIBA, Founder, Open House
Below, we have detailed the 2019 Open House participating cities. For more information on the global event, visit the official website here.
Athens, Greece
6–7 April 2019
Official Website
Atlanta, USA
19–20 October 2019
Official Website
Barcelona, Spain
26–27 October 2019
Official Website
Basel, Switzerland
18–19 May 2019
Official Website
Belfast, UK
18–20 October 2019
Official Website
Bilbao, Spain
28–29 September 2019
Official Website
Brisbane, Australia
12–13 October 2019
Official Website
Brno, Czech Republic
13 April 2019
Official Website
Buenos Aires, Argentina
26–27 October 2019
Official Website
Chicago, USA
19–20 October 2019
Official Website
Dublin, Ireland
11–13 October 2019
Official Website
Gdansk, Poland
Dates TBC
Official Website
Gdynia, Poland
25–26 May 2019
Official Website
Helsinki, Finland
17–19 May 2019
Official Website
Lagos, Nigeria
12–13 October 2019
Official Website
Limerick, Ireland
Date TBC
Official Website
Lisbon, Portugal
21–22 September 2019
Official Website
London, UK
21–22 September 2019
Official Website
Macau, China
Dates TBC
Official Website
Madrid, Spain
28–29 September 2019
Official Website
Melbourne, Australia
27–28 July 2019
Official Website
Mexico City, Mexico
28–29 September 2019
Official Website
Milan, Italy
11–12 May 2019
Official Website
Monterrey, Mexico
6–7 April 2019
Official Website
Naples, Italy
26–27 October 2019
New York City, USA
18–20 October 2019
Official Website
Oslo, Norway
21–22 September 2019
Official Website
Perth, Australia
30 Nov–1 December 2019
Official Website
Porto, Portugal
29–30 June 2019
Official Website
Prague, Czech Republic
18–19 May 2019
Official Website
Rome, Italy
11–12 May 2019
Official Website
Rosario, Argentina
11–12 May 2019
Official Website
San Diego, USA
23–24 March 2019
Official Website
Santiago, Chile
19–20 October 2019
Official Website
Slovenia
5–7 April 2019
Official Website
Stockholm, Sweden
4–6 October 2019
Official Website
Tallinn, Estonia
27–28 April 2019
Official Website
Thessaloniki, Greece
November 2019
Official Website
Torino, Italy
8–9 June 2019
Official Website
Valencia, Spain
4–5 May 2019
Official Website
Vienna, Austria
14–15 September 2019
Official Website
Vilnius, Lithuania
27–28 April 2019
Official Website
Zurich, Switzerland
28–29 September 2019
Official Website