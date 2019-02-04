43 Cities Hosting the 2019 Open House Festival

Open House Worldwide has published their 2019 calendar, detailing the 43 cities set to take part in the international event. The festival, founded in 1992, is the world’s longest-established, largest, and fastest-growing network of urban architecture festivals for the public. Open House offers a simple yet powerful concept: to democratize urban architecture through free access to public and private buildings over a 48-hour period.

Newcomers to the 2019 family include Brno (Czech Republic), Tallinn (Estonia), Valencia (Spain), and Naples (Italy). By 2020, it is anticipated that 50 cities will take part in the event, which reaches nearly one million people globally each year. Previously, ArchDaily has attended and covered Open House events in London, Dublin, and Belfast, all of which are returning for the 2019 edition.

In many ways, citizens can feel excluded from architecture, often seen as the preserve of professionals. But this does not mean they haven’t wanted to explore and debate the quality of architecture and places: there was just no opportunity for them to do so. In every city, Open House creates a uniquely independent and informal forum where policymakers, the public, and professionals meet on an equal basis.

-Victoria Thornton OBE Hon FRIBA, Founder, Open House

Below, we have detailed the 2019 Open House participating cities. For more information on the global event, visit the official website here.

Athens, Greece

6–7 April 2019

Official Website

Atlanta, USA

19–20 October 2019

Official Website

Barcelona, Spain

26–27 October 2019

Official Website

Basel, Switzerland

18–19 May 2019

Official Website

Belfast, UK

18–20 October 2019

Official Website

Bilbao, Spain

28–29 September 2019

Official Website

Brisbane, Australia

12–13 October 2019

Official Website

Brno, Czech Republic

13 April 2019

Official Website

Buenos Aires, Argentina

26–27 October 2019

Official Website

Chicago, USA

19–20 October 2019

Official Website

Dublin, Ireland

11–13 October 2019

Official Website

Gdansk, Poland

Dates TBC

Official Website

Gdynia, Poland

25–26 May 2019

Official Website

Helsinki, Finland

17–19 May 2019

Official Website

Lagos, Nigeria

12–13 October 2019

Official Website

Limerick, Ireland

Date TBC

Official Website

Lisbon, Portugal

21–22 September 2019

Official Website

London, UK

21–22 September 2019

Official Website

Macau, China

Dates TBC

Official Website

Madrid, Spain

28–29 September 2019

Official Website

Melbourne, Australia

27–28 July 2019

Official Website

Mexico City, Mexico

28–29 September 2019

Official Website

Milan, Italy

11–12 May 2019

Official Website

Monterrey, Mexico

6–7 April 2019

Official Website

Naples, Italy

26–27 October 2019

New York City, USA

18–20 October 2019

Official Website

Oslo, Norway

21–22 September 2019

Official Website

Perth, Australia

30 Nov–1 December 2019

Official Website

Porto, Portugal

29–30 June 2019

Official Website

Prague, Czech Republic

18–19 May 2019

Official Website

Rome, Italy

11–12 May 2019

Official Website

Rosario, Argentina

11–12 May 2019

Official Website

San Diego, USA

23–24 March 2019

Official Website

Santiago, Chile

19–20 October 2019

Official Website

Slovenia

5–7 April 2019

Official Website

Stockholm, Sweden

4–6 October 2019

Official Website

Tallinn, Estonia

27–28 April 2019

Official Website

Thessaloniki, Greece

November 2019

Official Website

Torino, Italy

8–9 June 2019

Official Website

Valencia, Spain

4–5 May 2019

Official Website

Vienna, Austria

14–15 September 2019

Official Website

Vilnius, Lithuania

27–28 April 2019

Official Website

Zurich, Switzerland

28–29 September 2019

Official Website