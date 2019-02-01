World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Frank Gehry: "Take the Chance to Jump Off Into the Unknown"

Frank Gehry: "Take the Chance to Jump Off Into the Unknown"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Frank Gehry: "Take the Chance to Jump Off Into the Unknown"
Save this picture!
Frank Gehry: "Take the Chance to Jump Off Into the Unknown", Walt Disney Concert Hall. Image Courtesy of Gehry Partners, LLP
Walt Disney Concert Hall. Image Courtesy of Gehry Partners, LLP

Louisiana Channel has released a new video interview with Frank Gehry. Known for his expressive use of form, Gehry has become one of the most important architects of our time. Recorded at his studio in Santa Monica, the interview explores Gehry's life and early influences, as well as modern architecture and the world as he sees it today. Marc-Christoph Wagner explores Gehry's ideas on building, art, and leaving your mark on the world.

Frank Gehry (b.1929) is widely recognized for his iconic buildings, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. In the interview, Gehry discusses how architects should “be able to have an emotional response to their work that lasts through the centuries.” As he goes on, he explains how he believes everyone will ultimately produce something different, personal and completely unique – like a signature – and it’s important to be brave enough to “take the chance to jump off into the unknown.” Discover the full video below.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Frank Gehry: "Take the Chance to Jump Off Into the Unknown"" 01 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910668/frank-gehry-take-the-chance-to-jump-off-into-the-unknown/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream