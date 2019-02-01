World
  HOUSE SJ / STAARC ingenieurs en architecten

HOUSE SJ / STAARC ingenieurs en architecten

  12:00 - 1 February, 2019
HOUSE SJ / STAARC ingenieurs en architecten
© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack

© Bram Tack

© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack

Affordable, yet energy-efficient at the same time
To provide a young family with a compact and affordable home, while in the process paying a great deal of attention to making it energy efficient … such was the task facing the Staarc architects. The solution: creating a dynamic home wherein the dominant note is sounded by unobstructed, wide-open space and with a clear view on the rural surroundings.

© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack

SJ Home
In order to create this sense of unrestricted openness and a feeling of all-round breathing space, all rooms inside this home are concentrated around an open area. This not only provides a wide-open view, but furthermore promotes and facilitates interaction amongst the home occupants. In addition, the traditional boundaries that normally separate the different floors are being blurred through the introduction of split-levels.

© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack

In order to make this home future-proof, the architect and home owner devoted a great deal of attention to the insulation, with focus on air sealing and air tightness. Furthermore, the heating system is operated by means of an air-to-water heat pump that is connected to the floor heating. And, as a final touch, the use of solar panels provides the assurance that this is, indeed, a fully energy-efficient home (with an energy efficiency value of 18).

© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack

  • Central to the home’s architectural design is the open space which connects all rooms with each other and via large windows admits plenty of natural daylight. Note the floor in poly-concrete, which creates an industrial but, nonetheless, homey atmosphere.

  • The introduction of split-levels ensures that the living spaces receive higher ceilings and that the interaction with the other rooms is enlarged. Besides the ground-level floor, likewise all ceilings are constructed out of concrete.

  • This home is characterised by the simple materials used in its construction, with the main emphasis, aside from concrete, placed on wood and red facing brickwork.

  • By varying the position of the facing brickwork pattern between the horizontal and the vertical, the architect managed to introduce a light-hearted touch to the whole structure.

  • Inside and around the bedrooms, the wooden floorboards inspire a feeling of cosy warmth. The wide-open space is maintained up to the roof apex.

  • The owners selected a subtle, yet character-filled green colour for the bathroom fittings. This is not only evident in the bathroom tiles but recurs also elsewhere in the home, notably in the kitchen installations and furnishings.

© Bram Tack
© Bram Tack

Cite: "HOUSE SJ / STAARC ingenieurs en architecten" 01 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910635/house-sj-staarc-ingenieurs-en-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

