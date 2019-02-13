World
Siyu Software Office / Fanzhu Design

Siyu Software Office / Fanzhu Design
bar. Image © Yuan Yan
office space. Image © Yuan Yan office space. Image © Yuan Yan multifunction area. Image © Yuan Yan washroom. Image © Yuan Yan + 20

  • Interiors Designers

    Fanzhu Design

  • Location

    No.51 YouBo Center, No.1 Kexi Road, Wuhou District, Chengdu, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yuan Yan
office space. Image © Yuan Yan
Text description provided by the architects. Siyu Software provides software products and services to hundreds of large and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies across the country. Fanzhu Design provides Siyu with a free and romantic office and living space.

multifunction area. Image © Yuan Yan
concept
bar. Image © Yuan Yan
‘Vinyl Bar’
Seventeen ‘Vinyl Records’ are stacked into a bar that activates the entire space in the heart of the office. The bar is a phonograph playing quiet and elegant that allows software engineers, managers, and visitors to communicate, relax, and think.

office space. Image © Yuan Yan
Flowing Corner
The corner is a major issue in the history of architecture. Internalization into the interior design is also highly valued by Fanzhu Design. The large floor-to-ceiling glass opens the corner of the original space, allowing the atmosphere of the ‘vinyl bar’ to penetrate the office, conference room and test area. At the same time, the circulation space defined by the curved surface gained a spacial quality of flow from the quiet atmosphere.

lighting. Image © Yuan Yan
Floating Furniture
From space to furniture, Fanzhu provides a complete experience. Floating and futuristic are a topic of Fanzhu Design. This time, Siyu got a chance to improve. The suspended steel components are integrated with the lighting and sockets. While liberating the ground, the various functional pipelines are carefully packed, and the user's visual experience is liberated by the refreshing and refreshing, creating a simple and pure space.

meeting room. Image © Yuan Yan
Seasoning Color
The overall color of the space is calm and quiet, and it complements the steel and glass or the sharp or smooth texture. Through the lighting design, the red color is like a red cocktail added to the jazz like space to enrich the feeling and level of the whole space. Make the boundaries between office space and living space blurred and human.

washroom. Image © Yuan Yan
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Fanzhu Design
Wood Glass

Cite: "Siyu Software Office / Fanzhu Design" 13 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910507/siyu-software-office-fanzhu-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

思宇软件办公室 / 凡筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

