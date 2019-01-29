Camper Store / Asketik Studio

+ 14

Architects Asketik Studio

Location Moscow, Russia

Category Store

Architect in Charge Maxim Maximov

Design Team Aleksandra Siniagova

Area 32.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Yuri Grishko

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Russian designer Maxim Maximov and the team at Asketik Studio present an all-new store concept as part of Camper’s Together project. The new Moscow location inside MetropolisMall features a minimalist aesthetic with clean interior design and maximum functionality.

“I wanted to create something that was familiar to Russian people but was also stylish and modern like in Europe. We have maintained some classic details, like industrial warehouse shelving and the 15x15 white matt tiles that were popular in Soviet Moscow supermarkets.Minimum forms and colors were utilized for maximum functionality and utility. Powder-coated metal, concrete flooring, and the prominent use of red represent the small details of our childhood.” - Maxim Maximov.

One of the main goals of the interior was to achieve the ideal geometry of the space. And white tiles 15x15 became the basis of this. Metal shelves on the right wall, follow not only the size of the tile but also the thickness, which has allowed to attain the effect of a unified base. White shelves are equipped with the lighting, so it looks like each pair of shoes is located in own cell.

“Design of the rack like idea appeared during the research of the history of the brand. There was tall shelving with boxes on one of the stocks, which I wanted to scale to our space. By using the tiles from the floor to the ceiling, open ceiling and the high rack I wanted to make a space as big and clear as possible. Concrete floor and top lighting add some industrial atmosphere to the interior.“- Maxim Maximov

Brand Asketik was founded by designer Maxim Maximov 4 years ago. It started with one small object in time and it became a full collection of furniture in one style with one basic principle— minimum for maximum. Minimum form with maximum function. Asketik Studio is the new direction, which creates harmony in public and private spaces.