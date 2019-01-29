Pusat Pastoral Keuskupan Bandung / Vindate Interior & Architecture

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a well-known city for its art deco & colonial architecture, I decided to blend the identity of the building between art deco, colonial architecture shape, and modern geometrical form. Combined with the client's request for a lot of open space and landscape area, with minimum investment in green design. We try to achieve elegant look but humble at the same time according to the purpose of the building for public use.

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle is a must in all aspect of engineering, some that we try to implement in the design:

1. Maximum use of Natural Light by architectural building mass composition and facade.

2. Reduce Heat transmission into the interior by using long overhang facade and reflective glass.

3. Placing the rainwater storage to receive rainwater and grey water for later use.

4. No Aircon for corridors and services, only using natural vent.

5. VRV/VRF system for the office area to maximize electricity efficiency by creating several zones according to the daily use of the building. Main and Typical Lobby have separated zone, only use Aircon if really necessary. Turned off in general daily use.