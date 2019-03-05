World
  HUIXIN Retreats / MAaP

HUIXIN Retreats / MAaP

  • 20:00 - 5 March, 2019
HUIXIN Retreats / MAaP
HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen
HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen

  • Architects

    MAaP

  • Location

    Miaoxing Town, Wuxing District, Huzou City, Zhejiang Province, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architects

    Pengjuan Lv, Bin Chen

  • Design Team

    Pengjuan Lv, Bin Chen, Jinliang Peng, Zhiqiang Liang, Minhui Wang, Jing Xu, Yulin Yang, Erli Duan

  • Other participants

    Huzhou Huixingu Tourism Resorts Development Co.

  • Area

    10000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yu Chen, Yongping Du, Yongliang Ji
Cover. Image © Yu Chen
Cover. Image © Yu Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Choosing the appropriate landscape key points, as well as concentrated investment in these, become the most important job of the site planning.

Starting from the parking lot, a long leading-in footpath and a mysterious greeting node form the foreground, the wide midfield landscape and the hotel with big terraces form an ardent middle landscape, and then to the SPA at the highest point of the mountain, all of those make the complete framework for the HUIXIN retreat. The winding mountain road in between provides a huge hinterland to accommodate a large number of hotel villas.

Plan
Plan

The main work of the landscape here is to design the sky-gardens and reduce mountain forest destruction as far as possible and to carry out rapidly retrieved green in the later stage.

HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen
HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen

HUIXIN Hotel
The feature of construction in the mountain and the service streamline of the hotel give two axes of architecture design. This project has a graceful mountain shape and the bamboo sea in very good condition. Therefore, what we are going to do is to make this main landscape foreground come into play more than once by making use of multiple terrace-backward. The slope of the mountain provides a very good opportunity to realize it. With the use of the huge terraces, the man could have full communication with the environment, so that the hotel manager has more content can be implanted. 

HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen
HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen

And each terrace of the guest room part is as large as a sky courtyard, which also provides many postures for guests to enjoy mountain views.

HUIXIN Villa. Image © Yongliang Ji
HUIXIN Villa. Image © Yongliang Ji
HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen
HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen

In terms of the streamline, we make use of the slope to solve three interlaced but non-interfering streamlines: service, mobility, and pedestrian streamline. So that these lines of the hotel are placed as a natural part of the terrace in the front elevation, and they themselves make scenery.

HUIXIN Villa. Image © Yongliang Ji
HUIXIN Villa. Image © Yongliang Ji

HUIXIN Villa
Because it is a hotel villa, realizing the living style which common residence cannot realize becomes the key point that we think about. In the end, the huge sky garden and the mountain swimming pool become the biggest characteristic of the villas.

HUIXIN Moutain Road. Image © Yongping Du
HUIXIN Moutain Road. Image © Yongping Du

Moreover, in terms of architectural design, we should guarantee a concise form and enough buildability as much as possible.

HUIXIN Moutain Road. Image © Yongping Du
HUIXIN Moutain Road. Image © Yongping Du

Cite: "HUIXIN Retreats / MAaP" 05 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910271/huixin-retreats-maap/> ISSN 0719-8884

HUIXIN Hotel. Image © Yu Chen

慧心谷度假村 / 墨璞建筑设计

