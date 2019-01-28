World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Reina & Asociados
  6. 2018
  7. Intervention in the Basins of the Mudéjar Palace of Real Alcázar De Sevilla / Reina & Asociados

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Intervention in the Basins of the Mudéjar Palace of Real Alcázar De Sevilla / Reina & Asociados

  • 12:00 - 28 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Intervention in the Basins of the Mudéjar Palace of Real Alcázar De Sevilla / Reina & Asociados
Save this picture!
Intervention in the Basins of the Mudéjar Palace of Real Alcázar De Sevilla / Reina & Asociados, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 21

  • Collaborating Architects

    Mercedes Sánchez González, arquitecta; Olga Valderas Grisalvo, architect; Celia Jiménez Bellido, architect

  • Direction of Execution

    J. Manuel Macías Bernal

  • Technical/Project Architect

    Victor Baztán Cascales

  • Installations

    ESTIN S.L.

  • Archaeologist Doctor/Team

    Miguel Ángel Tabales Rodríguez

  • Construction Company

    MARVE S.L.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal contemplates the refurbishment of the basement spaces of the Palacio del Rey don Pedro with the aim of welcoming in the near future a selection of pieces of different types belonging to the archaeological collection of the Alcázar, the result of the research carried out in the last years. The construction of the Mudéjar Palace supposes the destruction of previous Almohad buildings, including the southern wall of the complex that, partially dismantled, serves as a containment to the ground levels. On this front, the building exceeds the limits of the Islamic precinct and saves through a basal body the variable unevenness existing with the old orchards and corrals -current gardens- located outside the walls, constructing the sequence of vaulted spaces that are the object of the present action.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
General Intervention
General Intervention
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

It will be at the end of the XVI century - during the reign of Felipe II - when the most significant transformation of these spaces takes place, modifying its initial storage function or cellar for a more playful use intensely linked with the Renaissance gardens. This operation, which was part of a general reorganization and reorganization of the entire sector of the west gardens and Huerta de la Alcoba, involved the reform of the primitive holes -perforations of small dimension, like loopholes- by larger holes that made possible a more fluid connection with the exterior, improving the ventilation of the ships. Subsequently, the space returns to secondary or service functions until its recent use as a collection or service area. At the beginning of the 20th century it received the contribution of rubble and other materials that raise its level of pavement, which has allowed, after its archaeological excavation, the recovery of a lower band of original coatings.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The basement is currently a valuable and hidden container, essential to understand the construction of the Mudéjar Palace and its relationship with the gardens and historic gardens over time. The practical absence of coatings allows the vision of the rich textures of its Mudejar brick factories, meticulously consolidated and restored during the works. The heritage quality of the container directs the design effort to the recovery of walls and vaults and the execution of a new floor that is superimposed or floats on the original levels, a technical surface that hides the necessary facilities to condition the spaces and adapt them to the visit public.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

This unitary plane of amber cream natural stone of small format and neutral tone, is removed on the perimeter to reveal the original remains of floors and baseboards. The recovery and restoration of the existing gaps establishes conceptual ties with the intervention carried out in the 16th century in which the relationship of the buildings with the gardens intensifies. The natural lighting of the rooms through said openings - now glazed - is complemented by an indirect system directed towards the coatings preserved at the base of the walls, generating a warm and enveloping atmosphere, integrating the new pavement with the historic factories.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Reina & Asociados
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Buildings Landmarks & Monuments Spain
Cite: "Intervention in the Basins of the Mudéjar Palace of Real Alcázar De Sevilla / Reina & Asociados" [Intervención en los Sótanos del Palacio Mudéjar del Real Alcázar de Sevilla / Reina & Asociados] 28 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910223/intervention-in-the-basins-of-the-mudejar-palace-of-real-alcazar-de-sevilla-reina-and-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream