  7. The Box- Tel Aviv Loft for a young couple / Toledano+Architects

The Box- Tel Aviv Loft for a young couple / Toledano+Architects

  • 20:00 - 24 January, 2019
The Box- Tel Aviv Loft for a young couple / Toledano+Architects
The Box- Tel Aviv Loft for a young couple / Toledano+Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Text description provided by the architects. Modularity is a key word in the design of this Loft.

The clients, a young Israeli couple wanted an apartment that would make the most of the space but that would also allow them to have a children bedroom and even integrate a third bedroom in the planning, to be built in the future.

© Amit Geron
The project was commissioned while the building was being built, so the apartment was left an empty shell without anything else than the structure for us to design it with maximum freedom.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Plan
Plan
© Amit Geron
The use of very few materials and clean lines combined with a generous living area enhance the feeling of open space.

© Amit Geron
Still, preserving intimacy was fundamental, and each of the 2 bedrooms are turned to the outside, overlooking at the centenary trees outside.

The floor, ceiling as well as a wall in the living room were left in rough concrete.

© Amit Geron
The Box and the kitchen in front of it are covered in white oak and reflective, custom brushed stainless steel.

Kitchen elevations
Kitchen elevations
Carpentry Detail1
Carpentry Detail1

A continuous white lacquered bookcase links all the living area and creates various storage all around. It also integrates the doors to the surrounding spaces in the design.

The Box is a fully functional object. It encloses the children bathroom, some clothes and household linen storage and defines the dining area with a bench.

© Amit Geron
The kitchen is also modular, the back unit opening or closing completely and allowing to hide the mess and the technique when needed. The brushed stainless-steel floor reflects the light that comes in filtered through the trees in a lively and poetic way.

© Amit Geron
The angled led lights disturb the calm, clean and square design and provide it with some energy and motion.

Also, the centenary trees outside, that almost enter inside the apartment are framed through the large windows as if they were art pieces and filter light creating an ever-changing space

© Amit Geron
Toledano+Architects
Cite: "The Box- Tel Aviv Loft for a young couple / Toledano+Architects" 24 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/910074/the-box-tel-aviv-loft-for-a-young-couple-toledano-plus-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

