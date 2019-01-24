World
  7. Bluebird Townhouses / Altereco Design

Bluebird Townhouses / Altereco Design

  • 17:00 - 24 January, 2019
Bluebird Townhouses / Altereco Design
© Nikole Ramsay
  • Architects

    Altereco Design

  • Location

    Barwon Heads, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    James Goodlet

  • Other Participants

    Melanie Hustler

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Nikole Ramsay
Text description provided by the architects. Most duplex developments attempt to maximize yield, pushing site constraints to the limits and maximizing the limitations of the planning scheme. In this case we we were lucky enough to respect the predominantly single story streetscape and create intimate spaces that are filled with natural light. Orientation was not ideal. Used a skillion roof form and glazing to allow natural light in.

With independent street frontage and each allotment over 400m2 - it’s a far from the claustrophobic sense of most townhouse developments.

Plan
Plan
Our clients are photographers. We have a longstanding relationship with them and felt privileged to be asked to design for an architectural photographer - when you know they have so many options at their fingertips! We were also super excited, knowing that they are adventurous by nature and we could reflect that in the style.

Cite: "Bluebird Townhouses / Altereco Design" 24 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909929/bluebird-townhouses-altereco-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

