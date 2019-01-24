World
  7. Summerhouse Sandby / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

Summerhouse Sandby / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur

  • 03:00 - 24 January, 2019
Summerhouse Sandby / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

© Markus Linderoth

  • Structural Engineer

    Sven-Göran Svensson, SG Svensson AB

  • Building Contractor

    Morgan Ristmägi och Mikael Hermansson, Helge Johnssons Bygg AB

  • Interior woodwork

    Malmö kök & inredning
Summerhouse Sandby / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur, © Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. Sheltered in a pine forest, with the sandy white beach as its neighbor, lies Sommarhus Sandby. The surrounding forest emanates calm and offers protection against the winds of the Scanian fields, as well as shade from the summer sun’s hot rays. The sea is always present. It provides the environment an ever-changing musical score, and with the wide, white, sandy beach, offers a place for relaxation and recreation, as well as physical activity.

© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

The house and its garden are designed for a family with two adults and two children, especially as a place for spending summers. The living space is 167 m², divided between two levels. On the upper level are two children’s rooms that can easily be converted to three, as well as one common room and a bathroom.

© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

All of the rooms on the upper story have skylights. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the ground floor, as is a generous eat-in kitchen and a living room with full ceiling height, which can be opened up to the wooden deck and garden with the help of large sliding doors.

© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

The façades of the house are clad with a standing panel with a customised profile that is, like the wooden deck and pergola, made from Siberian larch treated with a silicon-based sealant. The roof is clad with an overlapping panel, likewise in Siberian larch with silicon-based sealant.

© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

In character, the house is in dialogue with traditionally constructed rural houses. With its wood-clad façades and roof, its materiality is more closely related to the barns of the past than to the conventional Scanian farmhouses. In its design and detailing, however, the house is unmistakably contemporary and modern.

© Markus Linderoth
© Markus Linderoth

Johan Sundberg Arkitektur
Cite: "Summerhouse Sandby / Johan Sundberg Arkitektur" 24 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909868/summerhouse-sandby-johan-sundberg-arkitektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

