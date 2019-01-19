World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Vietnam
  5. 1+1>2
  6. 2017
  7. CHIENG YEN Community House / 1+1>2

CHIENG YEN Community House / 1+1>2

  • 21:00 - 19 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CHIENG YEN Community House / 1+1>2
Save this picture!
CHIENG YEN Community House / 1+1>2, © Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

© Do Minh Duc © Do Minh Duc © Do Minh Duc © Do Minh Duc + 28

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

Text description provided by the architects. Chieng Yen is a commune in Van Ho district, Son La Province. The local community consists of five major ethnic groups: Kinh, Thai, Muong, Dao, Mong. The commune is surrounded by an old-growth forest, which lies along the boundary between Van Ho district (Son La province) and Mai Chau district (Hoa Binh Province). This place has an impressive nature, breathtaking landscape with God fish stream, a natural hot water stream and so on. Scenery and climate conditions are pure and original, with high potential to promote community tourism in the area.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

The process of site selection and design were carefully considered to ensure that the planned building can be easily accessed by local inhabitants and also become a tourist landmark. The building functions as an information center, people’s meeting place, where different social events and activities are organized.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

The community house concept was inspired by the headscarf of the local ethnic minorities and the typical form of a traditional house, concurrently harmonize with a mountainous landscape and a picturesque waterfall. The house appears to be both strange and familiar focus point, which is the result of a long-time study on vernacular wisdom, based on local resources: economy, culture and local labors.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

The house meets green-architecture requirements thanks to the use of adobe bricks, bamboo frame structure, wood, and palm leaf roof, control the effect of west-direction sunlight. The completed Chieng Yen community House not only plays a vital role in strengthening community bond but also likely to draw great social attention, contributing to the sustainable development of the local area.

Save this picture!
© Do Minh Duc
© Do Minh Duc

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
1+1>2
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Vietnam
Cite: "CHIENG YEN Community House / 1+1>2" 19 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/909590/chieng-yen-community-house-1-plus-1-2/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream