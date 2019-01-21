World
SMOORE Industrial Space Alteration / CM Design

  • 20:00 - 21 January, 2019
SMOORE Industrial Space Alteration / CM Design
SMOORE Industrial Space Alteration / CM Design, © Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

© Zhi Xia

  • Architects

    CM Design

  • Location

    Zhoushi Road，Lezhujiao Village, Baoan, ShenZhen, China

  • Design Team

    Danping Chen , Jun Liao, Heng Yang, Mingming Yao ,Lei Li, Jingyi Lin, Xianshuang Liang(intern)

  • Contractor

    Guanjiang

  • Area

    11275.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhi Xia

  • Category

    Renovation
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. In the last forty years, Shenzhen has grown from a small fishing village to the capital of science and design. At the same time ,the city’s construction expanded outwards quickly. Given the emphasis of the city changing from the traditional manufacturing industry to the research and development industry, the site where was a urban fringe in the past, has shown an unprecedented vigour. The industrial factories around the site which built in the 1980s need to be recycled under the onslaught of social progress.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

SMOORE is a science company ,providing R&D and production services for the world's major tobacco giants . It Owns the research, development and design patents for the automatic production technology and core materials of electronic cigarettes and atomizers. Now it has six production bases in Shenzhen. The industrial park located in Baoan Lazuijiao which is one of the new offices of research and development in the future.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

In this project design, the dormitory on the north of the site will be adjust to new function. It has a dining hall and an equipment room .on the first floor. From the second floor to fourth floor contain an office, technical training room, meeting room and a leisure meal and other functions. The fifth and sixth floor is used for apartment.

analysis diagram
analysis diagram

The triangle space between building and roads was replace as an entrance courtyard which is R&D’s engineer entrance of the interior space through with a bamboo following the road is forming a new urban fringe. Image of the entrance which is technology production worker and car through is located in the northeast part.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Folded glass facing the internal site façade are applied to the L-shaped office building and apartment building on the north side to form a complete and transparent building façade, which enlarges the relatively isolated inward-facing space of the building, making it possible a stage that interacts with the building..

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

There is a geometric stair and a leisure gallery between the office block and the middle of factory being an important cord for the R&D officer to go to the technical production test workshop. The building elevation will keep original window hole and changing the door’s and window frame’s shape to produce a differentiated and relevance compared surrounding buildings.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The pattern sunken plaza formed by building and surrounding factory need to satisfy parking, leisure, exercise and other function. We hope to integrate relation of multiple function and model space by a series of unordered geometric figures. The new stretch aluminum mesh retaining wall in the east of the site visually breaks through the boundary of the existing square space. This semipermeable metal material draws the spatial connection between the factories and further highlights the unique industrial park temperament.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

The goal of the SMOORE redevelopment is to guide the future industrial upgrading of the urban edge of the complex space renewal and to providing a new office research and development and production innovation test site to provide a reasonable and unique urban space redevelopment mode.

© Zhi Xia
© Zhi Xia

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CM Design
Office

Cite: "SMOORE Industrial Space Alteration / CM Design" 21 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhi Xia

SMOORE工业园改造 / 厘米制造

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

