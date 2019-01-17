Networking Platform Aims to Connect and Kickstart the Careers of Young Architects

A professional networking platform has been launched aimed at connecting early-career architects in the USA. Ticco admits architects with between 2 and 15 years of experience, with the goal of sharing smart design ideas for the future of the built environment. Developed by Katie Rispoli Keaotamai over a one-and-a-half-year timespan, the platform will now accept applications for its first 100 members until April, at a cost 31% lower than the fees paid for professional memberships.
Centered around dialogue, the platform offers access to ideas and opportunities that will positively shape the built environment, be it exchanging information, consulting on a project, or finding a new role in the profession.
Operating across several disciplines, the network welcomes emerging professionals in the fields of architecture, planning, engineering, preservation, and related disciplines. Ticco therefore seeks to reduce the divide between specialized sectors of the design and construction industry.
- What is architecture in the age of digital networking?
- Virtual reality is allowing design professionals to meet inside the model
On Ticco, professionals who positively build and shape cities will interact when they want to, and not just when they have to. Ticco has the potential to change the way we as AEC professionals understand one another, initiate working relationships, and approach problems in the built environment.
-Katie Rispoli Keaotamai, Founder, Ticco
With a network of 100 people established, Ticco is expected to be officially launched in the Fall of 2019. The online platform was built in collaboration with Ohio-based company Each + Every. You can learn more about the network, and apply for membership, on the official website here.
News via: Ticco
